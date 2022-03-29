The Oscars this year were very interesting…

Not necessarily because of the awards given out. In fact, I wasn’t pleased with a lot of the films that won awards.

There were a few I liked. Troy Kotsur was deserving of Best Supporting Actor for “CODA,” Ariana DeBose as Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story” and of course, Will Smith for “King Richard.”

But I’ll get to him in a second.

“Dune” took home the most awards of the night, winning six (Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Original Score). While I thought it deserved a lot of these, there were a few I think it shouldn’t have won.

The visual effects, sound and editing awards were fine. It excelled in all of those categories and deserved to win. However, the production design, cinematography and score awards should’ve gone to another film.

For both cinematography and production design, I thought “The Tragedy of Macbeth” should’ve won. I talked about these two aspects in my review of this film earlier this year. You can read more about it here, but it’s really great.

Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel and production designer Stefan Dechant did a phenomenal job creating a distinct look for the film, and they should’ve been rewarded for it.

Best Original Score should’ve gone to Jonny Greenwood for “The Power of the Dog.” Don’t get me wrong, Hans Zimmer made a great score for “Dune.” I just think Greenwood’s was better. Plus, he’s never won an Oscar. Greenwood has written scores for films like “Phantom Thread” and “There Will Be Blood,” which didn’t win anything either. I felt he was due this year.

I really wasn’t happy with the screenplay awards. “Belfast” and “CODA” had OK screenplays, but nothing wowed me in either of them. “Licorice Pizza” should’ve most definitely won for Best Original Screenplay. Paul Thomas Anderson wrote the best movie of the year. It was unique and unlike any other film I have ever seen. While I knew it had little chance of winning, I still really wanted it to win. It was way better than “Belfast.”

“Drive My Car” should’ve won Best Adapted Screenplay over “CODA.” Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe wrote an incredible screenplay that tackled some very serious themes. It was far superior to “CODA,” which I felt had a kind of boring script.

I can’t really complain about Jane Campion winning Best Director for “The Power of the Dog.” It was an all-around great film that was well directed. Campion had an interesting vision for a new Western film, and it turned out really well. I did think Anderson for “Licorice Pizza” and Hamaguchi for “Drive My Car” were slightly better for their respective films, but I don’t really care.

“CODA” wasn’t the best film of the year. Not even close. You can read my short review of the film here, and while I appreciated the performances in the film, it was near the bottom of my ranking of the Best Picture nominees.

While “Licorice Pizza” was my favorite film of the year, I knew it was highly unlikely to win Best Picture due to its subject matter not necessarily being “Oscar-worthy.” However, other films that I thought were in contention, like “The Power of the Dog,” “Drive My Car” and “West Side Story,” should’ve won over “CODA.” I was not happy with this.

And then there’s Will Smith. Smith won Best Actor for his performance as Richard Williams, the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard,” which I thought he was very deserving of. He really gave his all for that performance, and you could tell he was committed to the role. I would’ve liked to see Denzel Washington win for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” but I was pleased to see Smith win for this.

Oh, and he also slapped Chris Rock in the face.

Yes, I cannot write this article without mentioning it. In a night where I thought a lot of the films rewarded were pretty boring and undeserving, this singular incident made this year’s Oscars one of the most talked about events in recent memory. Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her haircut, which prompted Smith to walk up on stage and slap him.

As a journalist of integrity, I don’t think it’s right to talk about this. I’d rather focus on the discussion of film and art. This article is no place for that kind of talk.

But I’ll do it anyway.

I’m not going to get into who is right and who is wrong because that has already been talked about to death (It hasn’t even been two days, and everyone on Earth has been talking about it.) I just think it’s hilarious that this happened at the 2022 Oscars. This year’s Oscars were really bad. None of the jokes were that funny, and the films that won weren’t memorable, with a few exceptions.

However, it’s going to be one of the most well-known Oscar ceremonies since “La La Land” was falsely announced as the Best Picture winner in 2017.

It really shows the current state of the Oscars. No one really cares about the movies that win or the hosts anymore — it's all about the unscripted antics.

