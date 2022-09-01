Whether it be on or off campus, Penn State students have various living arrangements, and passing through South Halls, students may notice bright Greek letters in the window sills of some of the residence buildings.

From the outside, it’s hard to tell, but these halls are the homes for some of Penn State’s Panhellenic Sorority Chapters.

Each chapter is provided a specific floor of a South residence building, which can house 26-33 sorority members. The floors include double occupancy rooms, private bathrooms, a chapter suite and a shared kitchen.

Panhellenic Council President Samantha Browne said these “unique spaces” from the university “allow the chapters to grow together.”

“It’s a common place where we can all gather feeling comfortable and safe,” Browne (senior-accounting) said.

As new members joined their sorority floors during move-in weekend, Browne explained that living on the floor during the first year of membership is the “best way” to immerse sorority members in all that their chapter has to offer.

“You are right in the center of the action with all of your sisters living right next to you,” Browne said. “The suite, which is where a lot of other members come for events and stop by during the day to hang out, is also right there.”

Shannon Darcy, president of the Sigma Kappa sorority, said the sorority dorms are comparable to the renovated dorms in East Halls.

“It’s the same layout, but you get the added bonus of a suite, kitchen and kitchen table,” Darcy (senior-public relations and French) said. “These shared spaces are much bigger than the freshman dorms, though.”

Jessica Shi, Alpha Delta Pi’s president, said the suite is similar to a living room for anyone in the chapter who wants to use it.

“It’s nice because the suite is just there for us,” Shi (senior-policy and business management) said. “It’s kind of like an area for us to hang out and just do stuff, whether it’s a scheduled event or not.”

New Sigma Kappa member Emily Roberts said the sorority floor is a “much more comfortable setting.”

“It’s only been a week since I moved in, and we’ve already bonded,” Roberts (junior-political science and philosophy) said. “Living on the floor has offered a bigger opportunity for me to spend more time with girls and [to] make more meaningful connections.”

Madeline Haller, a new member of Alpha Delta Pi, moved in the weekend before classes with the help of her new sorority sisters.

“My freshman year, I lived in East on the engineering floor as a liberal arts major,” Haller (sophomore-psychology and human resources) said. “No one really wanted to spend time with me because they were busy with classes together.”

However, Haller said moving in with her sorority sisters was a different experience than the previous year because “even though [they] aren’t all the same majors, [they] do have something in common.”

Waking up to a welcoming pancake breakfast hosted by fellow sister Hannah Lancaster was the highlight of Haller’s first couple of days in the suite.

“For me, that was when I thought, ‘This is home,’” Haller said.

Lancaster (sophomore-biology) organized Alpha Delta Pi’s pancake breakfast as a way to extend a “feeling of female friendship.”

“I truly do value sisterhood and female friendships because I think there’s something so unique about leaning on each other and having people who understand you,” Lancaster said. “I would definitely live on the floor in the future if I had the opportunity, but I also want other people to experience this beautiful community of sisterhood.”

