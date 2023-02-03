Editor’s Note: Some of the names in this story have been changed to protect their identities. The Daily Collegian has verified through fact-checking that all of the anonymous individuals interviewed for this story are current or former Penn State students.

Whether it’s an imaginary piece of tape down the center of the room, a performance of rituals or an unbearable mess, Penn State students have seen it all when it comes to an undesirable living situation.

“I got matched with a random roommate, and the first little bit was fine,” Olivia Stanley said.

However, when Stanley’s (sophomore-kinesiology) birthday came around, it started going downhill.

“I distinctly remember telling my roommate, ‘Hey, I’m gonna have my boyfriend and then a few other friends come up for the weekend, is that OK?’ and she was totally cool with it,” Stanley said.

But, when that weekend actually arrived, she said her roommate wasn’t happy.

“She sat right on her bed in front of all my friends and said she thought it was really disrespectful of me to bring people over and not tell her about it,” Stanley said. “I literally told her two weeks before.”

Stanley also said her roommate was upset that one of her visiting friends was sitting on “her side” of the floor, and the fighting only escalated from there.

“After my birthday, we never talked,” Stanley said. “Not a single word.”

Another student shared a similar experience with a roommate she initially got along with.

“We were best friends,” Lucy, a student who wished to remain anonymous, said. “Then second semester, things just went downhill. Something just turned.”

For Lucy (sophomore-criminal justice), it wasn’t just her roommate she started having problems with.

“I got [the coronavirus], and she got it too because we were roommates. We were together all the time,” Lucy said. “She blamed it on me… [she] completely shut down on me. None of our friends spoke to me while I was in quarantine.”

After that, Lucy said the friendship started to crumble.

“I was never invited [to hang out] anymore,” she said. “I had made like 20 college friends, and I lost all of them.”

One student said she was surprised to see what her roommate had been writing about her.

Emma, another student who wanted to remain anonymous, said that one day, she saw her roommate’s diary open on her bed.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have looked, but I looked, and it was just pages of manifestations about me,” Emma (freshman-advertising and public relations) said.

She explained that the diary contained entries including “‘My roommate will sleep deeper’ and ‘My roommate will go to bed early.’”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

Penn State 2022 graduate Jessie Siegfried said her roommate was “unhelpful.”

“About a week in, she refused to help with anything,” Siegfried said. “She would never do the dishes, take the garbage out or clean the bathroom.”

Current roommates Molly and Amelia, both of whom chose to remain anonymous, are now living together after they each had negative experiences with their old roommates.

Molly said she found herself stuck with a roommate she considered to be intolerant.

“She would make comments degrading members of the [LGBTQ] community,” Molly (freshman-secondary education) said. “She was aware that members of my family are a part of that community.”

But, it wasn’t just social issues Molly and her roommate disagreed on.

“[She] would get into arguments with people on our floor because she’d openly make fun of them,” Molly said. “[She was] the type of girl who, if she sees a girl, she would insult her appearance to try [to] make herself feel better.”

After a little while, Molly even found herself going to extreme measures to make sure she didn’t cause any riffs.

“I was calling every resource at the university. They couldn’t get me out of the room,” Molly said. “I ended up going home for a week and missing all my classes. That’s kind of what it took for Residence Life to take the situation seriously.”

Amelia, on the other hand, said she initially had a good experience with her roommate in her first semester.

“When we first moved in, we were really close, which I feel like is pretty normal because you really only know your roommate in the beginning,” Amelia (freshman-digital arts and media design) said.

But according to Amelia, there was one night where things took a turn.

She explained she was uncomfortable getting into another person’s car one night, so she said she would “rather just walk” and asked her roommate to walk with her, but the roommate declined.

“I stood my ground because I had a bad feeling about it,” Amelia said. “We were really good friends, and she made me walk alone… at night.”

After the incident, Amelia said she reached out to her roommate to “talk it out.” However, her roommate said she had no interest in resolving the issue.

“She texted me back saying, ‘I don’t want to talk it out. I’m moving out,’” Amelia said.

Both Molly and Amelia said they’re “happy” with their new living situation.

“College students, especially freshmen, are adjusting to so much at once, including living with a stranger,” Amelia said. “When one of those things gets chaotic, it can make everything else seem chaotic too.”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE