This weekend and next, the Forensic Science Club and the Theme Park Engineering Group (TPEG) collaborated to host their annual haunted house at the Pine and Spruce Cottages.

This year’s haunted house, dubbed “Stranger State,” is inspired by the hit Netflix horror series “Stranger Things.”

This weekend’s theme was based off of the first and second seasons of the show, while next weekend’s theme will draw inspiration from seasons 3 and 4.

TPEG member Dale Morrison led production in one of the rooms in the house. He said preparing for this event was a “great experience.”

“We tried to create some of the best moments from all four seasons so far,” Morrison (junior-recreation, park and tourism management) said. “We tried to make people feel like they’re in the show.”

According to Morrison, the two organizations spent the last few days trying to amplify the fear factor.

“I think we were pretty successful with that, judging by what I’m hearing tonight,” Morrison said.

Forensic Science Club member Nina Sampogne said that “Stranger Things” was chosen for the theme due to the “craze” surrounding the new season this past summer.

“Everyone’s gonna love it. Everyone’s gonna know it, or at least know of it. It’s something that’s really fun for everybody,” Sampogne (junior-forensic science) said.

Sampogne explained that sheep’s blood was used for the haunted house, and noted that the proteins were removed from the blood as a safety measure.

“We do so much work on this, but we honestly love it,” she said.

Ella Ochs is an actress who plays the role of Barb at the haunted house.

According to Ochs (freshman-forensic science), the team recreated a scene in which Barb is dragged away by the Demogorgon, the primary antagonist of season 1.

“I think some people were scared, but a lot of people were laughing,” Ochs said.

Brendan Higgins plays the role of Steve Harrington.

“I’m in the scene where Steve, Nancy and Jonathan are in the Upside Down. I have [Steve’s] spiked bat to hit the Demogorgon with,” Higgins (freshman-forensic science) said.

According to Higgins, most of the acting inside the house was improvised.

Higgins said that he’ll be playing Steve again next week when the organizations recreate seasons 3 and 4.

Kaylie and Kylie Barber served as tour guides for the haunted house.

Kylie (junior-mechanical engineering) said that she and her sister were actors in the haunted house last year.

“It’s nice to see all of the rooms and put all of the story pieces together,” Kaylie (junior-mechanical engineering) said.

According to Kylie, tour guides got audience members involved by secretly passing their names down to actors so they can “scream their names and ask for help.”

Attendee Sydney Libell rated the haunted house a “10 out of 10,” and said that it was “well executed.”

“I feel like it embodied it [the show] perfectly, it’s just that I didn’t get scared,” Libell (freshman-kineseology) said.

Stranger Things fan and haunted house attendee Katherine Kawyn said she was “happy” with what she saw at the haunted house this weekend, and that she plans to come back next week for seasons 3 and 4.

There were a lot of Demogorgons,” Kawyn (freshman-kinesiology) said, who said she screamed “once” during her experience. “There was the classic alphabet on the wall and the arcade.”

