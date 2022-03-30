Performing in houses scattered throughout State College, The Willard Building has been rocking with its own genre of music, guitarist Ryan Keating said.

“Our mission as a band is to inform people of a new type of music becoming a sound called ‘goblin rock,’” Keating (senior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said. “Goblin rock to me is not necessarily a genre, it’s more like a state of mind when you’re making [music].”

The band is a group of four, with three of them Penn State students. The fourth member, drummer Grant Cheung, lives in New Hope, Pennsylvania, and visits to play shows with his bandmates.

The Willard Building formed when Keating met singer and guitarist Eugene Ryoo as a freshman and bonded over their similar music tastes, citing bands such as Arctic Monkeys and Car Seat Headrest as their original musical inspirations.

“Recently, we’ve been into some bands that just do some weird, crazy s---, like… King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard,” Keating said. “I think we started off with this kind of indie pop sound, and now it’s morphing into its own thing where there’s a mix of what’s old and these new things we really like. That’s the goblin aspect.”

The band released its first single “Diesel” on Bandcamp on Friday, and The Willard Building is planning to release an EP on April 8, available on most streaming platforms.

Additionally, Ryoo said he enjoys both creating and playing music because of how comfortable the band members are with each other.

“I think a big part of our band is that there’s a lot of camaraderie among us. [Bassist] Andrew [Gustafson] and I grew up together,” Ryoo (senior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said. “I’ve known Andrew since second or third grade…We all know we can be honest, and we all know each other well enough where we can work really well together.”

Ryoo also said one of the reasons he enjoys playing music so much is because of the intimate atmosphere of house shows.

“At a house show, people are willing to put up with how it’s hot, it’s cramped [or] there’s a random dude who’s like 6 inches taller than you in front of us,” Ryoo said. “You learned people are willing to put up with that because they want to hear music and have a good time and just connect with other people. I think that’s what really excites me about these shows.”

Playing shows at houses is more enjoyable because there’s a better connection with the audience, Keating said.

“It’s not a good show unless we’re out in the audience doing stuff,” he said. “We’ve done stuff on stages before. I kind of hate it. It’s weird that we’re above everybody. I like to be on the same level and jump on the floor and lay down when I’m playing guitar.”

The Willard Building is playing house shows next Friday and Saturday.

Gustafson (senior-security risk analysis) said he likes playing music in front of others as a way to express himself.

“It’s just a way that I can show a part of myself to other people that’s really enjoyable and makes other people happy. I think that’s one of the things I really like about music.”

The DIY scene suffered at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and has gradually been returning to normal, according to Gustafson.

“The music scene got really messed up in State College when COVID first hit, and all the lockdowns happened,” Gustafson said. “Being able to play a bunch of shows with other bands has been really fun because I’ve been able to feel a revival of the music scene in State College over the last few semesters.”

