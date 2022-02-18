This past Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Growing up just 20 minutes north of downtown Pittsburgh and being raised a diehard Steeler fan, I was one of the few individuals pleased to see this.

But that wasn’t the only thing I appreciated Sunday evening. I really enjoyed watching the halftime show, which included hip-hop and R&B legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

I love pretty much all of these artists. The week leading up to the performance, I relistened to some of “The Chronic,” Dr. Dre’s 1992 debut solo studio album as well as “2001,” his second studio album. It’s an understatement that these are some of the most important albums in hip-hop history.

Dr. Dre popularized the iconic G-funk, short for Gangsta Funk, style of hip-hop. It’s a style that draws influence from funk groups of the 1970s like Parliament-Funkadelic. It uses heavy synthesizers as well as other musical instruments to create beats for rap songs.

Dr. Dre used these elements on “The Chronic.” Songs like “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang” and “Wit Dre Day” draw samples from funk groups and have become some of the most popular rap songs of the 1990s and some of the most influential rap songs of all time.

This halftime show was a look back on Dr. Dre’s influence on the hip hop industry — the show started with Dre and Snoop Dogg, a former protege of Dr. Dre, performing “The Next Episode,” the famous song from the album “2001” and then went into “California Love,” a song featuring and produced by Dr. Dre, which also features the late Tupac Shakur.

It makes perfect sense they decided on this performance for a Super Bowl in Los Angeles. This music started in LA, and these songs they began with are the roots. This show was all about the origins of hip-hop and its impacts thereafter.

The next performer was surprise guest 50 Cent, who performed “In Da Club.” 50 Cent began his performance hanging upside down from the ceiling of a set. Many were confused by this, but it was a throwback to the music video for “In Da Club,” where he is also seen in this position.

Blige was the next to take the stage and performed “Family Affair” and “No More Drama,” both from her 2001 album “No More Drama.” Blige is another one of Dr. Dre’s proteges, and she performed a more R&B-style performance. It was a great change of pace from the traditional hip-hop performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.

Kendrick Lamar came onstage next.Lamar is one of the best musicians of the 21st century. “good kid, m.A.A.d. city,” “To Pimp a Butterfly,” “DAMN.” and “Section.80” are some of the best rap albums ever made.

I had the privilege of seeing him live in 2018 when he was on The Championship Tour. He’s an electrifying performer. Although he only performed two songs — “m.A.A.d. city” and “Alright,” he gave one of the most memorable performances of the night.

The final performer introduced in the evening was Eminem, one of Dr. Dre’s first signees on Aftermath Entertainment, Dre’s label. In the seventh grade, I was a diehard Eminem fan. I listened to songs like “Stan,” “The Real Slim Shady” and “Without Me” countless times on the bus to school.

So, I was really excited to see him on stage. He performed some of “Forgot About Dre” with Dr. Dre and “Lose Yourself,” two of his most iconic songs. The seventh grader in me was very excited to see this.

The show concluded with Dr. Dre performing “Still D.R.E.” alongside all of the other performers. It was a perfect conclusion to the show — arguably Dr. Dre’s most iconic song with all of the other performers he has either influenced or helped produce.

I was disappointed with the lack of involvement from Anderson .Paak. He made a surprise appearance at the show playing the drums, but he didn’t sing at all.

Overall, It was a phenomenal Super Bowl halftime show — one of the best I’ve seen in several years. It was fitting being in Los Angeles, as it was the birthplace of Dr. Dre and his music.

While seeing the Bengals lose was probably the most enjoyable part of the night, the halftime show was one of the best.

