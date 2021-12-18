The State Theatre to show Over The Rainbow with Elizabeth Webb and the John Colianni Duo

The State Theatre announced it will host Over The Rainbow with Elizabeth Webb and the John Colianni Duo on Feb, 19, 2022.

Webb, a Centre County local, has been performing for nearly 10 years and was a featured soloist in "THE LINEUP: Broadway’s Variety Show" at Birdland Theatre, the release said.

Colianni is a world-renowned jazz pianist and arranger who has played with Larry Coryell, Lionel Hampton, Steve Miller and more, according to the release. Now, along with collaborating on albums with Webb, Colianni also tours as a Concord Jazz recording artist.

The show will start at 7 p.m. with tickets available for the orchestra and balcony for $46 and premium tickets for $51, according to The State Theatre's release. Tickets can be purchased here.

The State Theatre requires all attendees to either be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or show proof of a negative test result obtained within 72 hours of the event. The theater also said photo IDs are required and photos of vaccine cards are acceptable.

