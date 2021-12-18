The State Theatre to host 'On A Winter’s Night' concert

The State Theatre announced it will host the 25th anniversary concert of “On A Winter’s Night” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2022.

Folk singer Lucy Kaplansky, singer-songwriter Patty Larkin, folk singer-songwriter John Gorka and folk rock singer-songwriter Cliff Eberhardt collaborated in 1994 to produce the album “On A Winter’s Night” and continued to tour together for several years, releasing dozens of recordings along the way.

The 25th anniversary concert of “On A Winter’s Night” will bring these performers together once again to showcase the music of the winter season, according to The State Theatre's release.

Tickets are available for the orchestra and balcony sections for $46, and premium tickets are available for $51, the release said. Tickets can be purchased here.

In order to attend, The State Theatre requires all attendees to either be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or show proof of a negative coronavirus test result obtained within 72 hours of the event. Photo IDs are required, and photos of vaccine cards are acceptable, according to the release.

Additionally, all guests — regardless of vaccination status — are required to wear masks while in the theater for this event, except while actively eating or drinking.

