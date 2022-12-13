State Theatre

Outside of State Theatre in University Park, State College. Oct. 12, 2022

 Zan Dyreson

 

The State Theatre announced that it will host author, comedian and humorist David Sedaris for "An Evening With David Sedaris" at 7:30 p.m. on April 18, 2023.

Sedaris is known for his autobiographical humor books such as "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day" and "Calypso." His latest book, "Happy-Go-Lucky," was released in May.

The show, titled "An Evening With David Sedaris," will include a book signing, a Q&A session and a selection of new readings.

Tickets will go on sale Dec 16 and will be available for purchase through The State Theatre’s website.

