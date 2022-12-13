The State Theatre announced that it will host author, comedian and humorist David Sedaris for "An Evening With David Sedaris" at 7:30 p.m. on April 18, 2023.

Sedaris is known for his autobiographical humor books such as "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day" and "Calypso." His latest book, "Happy-Go-Lucky," was released in May.

The show, titled "An Evening With David Sedaris," will include a book signing, a Q&A session and a selection of new readings.

Tickets will go on sale Dec 16 and will be available for purchase through The State Theatre’s website.

