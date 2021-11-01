The State Theatre in downtown State College announced it will host Lotus Land at 8 p.m. Nov. 20.

According to the theater's release, The Rush tribute band was created to emulate the sound and setup of the late '70s band.

Tickets can be purchased at The State Theatre's website. Orchestra and balcony seats cost $36 and premium orchestra seats cost $41, the release said.

The theater is requiring attendees to be fully vaccinated or present a negative coronavirus test result taken within 72 hours of the event.

According to the release, individuals should bring a photo ID to match their vaccination test or card — either shown as a picture or the physical card — and all people have to wear masks.

