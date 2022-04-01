The State Theatre presented “Fallout," a new play that explores the life of Major Claude Eatherly and the aftermath of his involvement in the bombing of Hiroshima in 1945.

Eatherly, believing he was responsible for the 100,000 deaths, attempts to separate himself from the “hero” title he was given and spirals while in the very public light. From ace pilot to inmate to mental hospital patient to anti-nuclear advocate, the story follows the “wild ride” that was Eatherly’s life, through colors, video footage and sounds on stage.

The State College community gave the play a warm welcome as well as a standing ovation. Many audience members said they appreciated the additional insight that the show brought and the gaps it filled in their own knowledge of World War II.

Barbara Katz, a State College local, said she was old enough to know more about Eatherly but still didn’t have the “whole story.”

“I didn’t realize that he suffered so much,” Katz said, “and he really did.”

Mary Gage wrote "Fallout" in 2019. Due to the coronavirus, the play’s debut was pushed back but made the timing that much more pertinent.

“In 2019, few were thinking about nuclear war, and now we all are, once again, contemplating the actions of a few that can affect so many,” the program said.

The show highlighted many audience members' fears surrounding the war in Ukraine. Lois Hancock, an attendee as well as mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of five cast members, said the relevance of the material was what stuck out to her the most.

“At a time right now when they’re talking about nuclear war again, it’s scary. [Watching this play] makes you go back to what the odds can be,” she said.

The show’s program also included links to three video discussions conducted by Penn State professor Sajay Samuel about various topics relating to nuclear technology, which can be found here.

“It’s an incredible story that needs to be told over and over again,” State College local Larry Katz said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT