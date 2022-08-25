On Tuesday, the State Theatre is presenting Victor Wooten's Bass Extremes with Steve Bailey and Derico Watson live in the Friedman Auditorium.

This event is sponsored by Poole Anderson Construction and Yocum Real Estate Centre.

Public ticket sales have been opened since June 10, the release said. Those interested in attending are asked to present a photo ID and a digital record of their vaccine card or a negative coronavirus test 72 hours before the show.

According to the release, Victor Wooten, five-time Grammy award winner, formed Bass Extremes with Steve Bailey, the creator of the six string fretless bass, in 1992.

They are known for touring the world, performing and teaching at colleges and events everywhere.

