The State Theatre was filled with harmonies on Friday evening, as director Robert Clem presented “How They Got Over” — a documentary about the history of Black gospel quartets.

The event was accompanied by a live gospel performance from Terri Parker, with Steve Mariner on piano, and Penn State professor emeritus Charles Dumas moderated a Q&A session with the film’s director and producer following the screening.

“How They Got Over” explored each decade in Black gospel quartet evolution, and how the style of religious music adapted to outside influences from the 1930s to the early 1980s.

The documentary compiled footage of the late greats such as Ira Tucker of The Dixie Hummingbirds, Clarence Fountain of Blind Boys of Alabama and Dennis Edwards of The Temptations — while also providing historical and analytical content from professionals in the field.

Clem said he was inspired to embark on the decade-long journey of creating the documentary when he saw Blind Boys of Alabama and The Soul Stirrers perform live.

As a white man who grew up in segregated Alabama, Clem said Black gospel quartets were the key to unlocking a world he had never known.

“I didn’t know any Black [people] because there was such a rigid wall,” Clem said. “So this, for me, was like a voyage of exploration …crossing the line at my age, after all these years.”

The documentary also introduced another wall — one between religious and secular culture. The euphoria and talent behind spiritual music was something to envy in other genres and has been directly identified as a catalyst in the R&B, rock ’n’ roll and rap movements.

However, there was a stigma in the music world that stopped the religious and secular artists from intermingling or crossing back and forth between genres, Dumas explained as the moderator.

“People didn’t necessarily have a problem with gospel, but it was the other way around,” Dumas said. “It was considered going across the barrier, into the ‘fires of hell.'”

Jerry Zolten, co-producer and Penn State professor, said, because of these "fires of hell," Jo Jo Wallace of the Sensational Nightingales was unable to incorporate his dance move into the band’s performance.

Instead, he sold the idea to Hank Ballard, who capitalized on what millions of Americans came to love as "The Twist.” Zolten told Wallace’s story after getting to spend time with him during the filming of the production.

“He never got a penny of it,” Zolten said. “But [at 95], he still revels in the glory that he wrote 'The Twist.'”

Nevertheless, Zolten said the artists' approach to their performances was not influenced by their religious affiliations.

“A lot of people have the impression that these gospel singers were ‘holier than thou’ and wanted to convert you,” Zolten said. “But they called themselves ‘spiritual entertainers’ because they just wanted to entertain you and make you feel good without getting into the dark side of life. And that’s what they did.”

Dumas agreed and said he saw many quartets perform live, either at the Avalon Theater or in church, for he's related to musician and producer Willie Dixon, and he grew up in the South Side of Chicago during the height of gospel’s golden age.

“I was part of that audience,” Dumas said. “[There] was a cultural connection to move the audience …It was the Black experience.”

Many of the stars of the documentary have since died since its recording, and Clem said the production was a way of honoring them and the narratives they left behind.

“They loved telling their story,” Clem said. “They welcomed me in. It was great to meet each one of them. They were wonderful people.”

Clem and Zolten said they have both delved further into the realm of Gospel music in other documentary works, and they requested audience members continue to learn more about Black music in “Alabama Black Belt Blues” on PBS, and “Great God A’Mighty! The Dixie Hummingbirds” coming out in April.

“How They Got Over” will continue on the screening circuit, with streaming distribution on the horizon, according to the film’s Kickstarter profile.

“We had a determination next to none,” Tucker of The Dixie Hummingbirds said in an interview. “We had it in our hearts.”

