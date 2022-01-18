With the start of 2022, Penn State’s Palmer Museum of Art has begun its yearlong 50th anniversary celebration with an abundance of new art — a party fit for the Palmer.

Palmer Museum Director Erin Coe was one of many staff members who dedicated time and effort into the planning of the museum’s 50th anniversary.

“The Palmer Museum of Art looks forward to honoring our past, recognizing those who brought us to this auspicious moment and embracing a bright and dynamic future through this range of accessible and relevant projects,” Coe said in a Penn State News release.

The Palmer’s 50th anniversary programs include a student-centered birthday bash, a “Palmer stories” reflection video, a gala organized by the Friends of the Palmer on May 21 and a painting event at The Arboretum at Penn State on June 25.

Student Stella Begnal said she was impressed by the Palmer Museum’s anniversary.

“It’s an amazing milestone for the Palmer and Penn State community,” Begnal (sophomore-digital art and media design) said.

According to a release, the centerpiece of the celebration will be “An American Place: Selections from the James and Barbara Palmer Collection.” The exhibit will be on display from Jan. 29 through April 24, and it will focus on American art from the years post-Civil War to the civil rights movement.

Additionally, the Palmer Museum will exhibit "A Way Through: Abstract Art of the 1940s" from Jan. 15 to May 15, and "Printmaking in the Age of Dürer" will be on display from Jan. 18 to May 8.

Other exhibits that will be on display throughout the year include:

"HOME/STUDIO: 2022 Penn State School of Visual Arts Faculty Show” (May 17 through Aug. 28)

"Those Who Taught: Selected Works by Former Faculty” (May 20 through Aug. 14)

"The Art of Remembering: A Selection of Gifts from 1974-2020” (Aug. 26 to Dec. 18)

"Designed for the Future: The New Palmer Museum of Art at the Arboretum” (Sept. 23 through Dec. 18)

"Looking at Who We Are: The Palmer at Fifty” (Sept. 23 through Dec. 18)

Museum Assistant Director Joyce Robinson said via email the Penn State community will likely be intrigued by the museum’s spring and summer exhibits, which will include "HOME/STUDIO: 2022 Penn State School of Visual Arts Faculty Show" and "Those Who Taught: Selected Works by Former Faculty.

“Our hope is that visitors will be as excited as we are to celebrate this milestone by (re)visiting favorite objects from the permanent collection and encountering new works of art,” Robinson said.

From its opening in 1972, Robinson said the Palmer’s collection has grown from 100 pieces of art to over 10,000 works.

“Our offerings cover a lot of territory,” Robinson said.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Palmer Museum has continued to display art in new ways, including virtual programs, exhibitions and events.

“The silver lining of the health care crisis for the museum has been our ability to rise above these challenges and be resilient and stronger together,” Coe said via email.

Robinson agreed with Coe and said the museum has been able to adapt with virtual programming.

"The pandemic pushed us to provide more in the way of virtual educational programs,” Robinson said. “As we move forward, we will continue to develop virtual and technology-based educational content and programs, along with in-person opportunities.”

With the continuous expansion of the art collection, the Palmer Museum is currently in the process of relocating to a new 71,000 square foot facility located next to the Arboretum.

Begnal said she is excited for the reopening of the museum at the new location.

“The new location will be great next to the Arboretum,” Begnal said. “I think it will be more inviting to students and visitors.”

The museum is scheduled to reopen in its new location in fall 2023, and the 50th anniversary celebration will continue until the end of 2022.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT