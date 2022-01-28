Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State senior Alex Blomstrom channeled her passions into the start of her small business, Alex Blom Creates.

Through ABC, Blomstrom (senior-finance) creates and sells clothing, scrunchies, stickers and planners.

With kindness and positivity as Blomstrom’s core values, she looked to create a “happy corner on the internet” and a community where she could share some light during a rather dark time.

“I began to love the process of creating and spreading positivity through my art, and I started to work toward building a brand centered around these concepts and values,” Blomstrom said.

When her business began, it was only made-to-order items, and everything was done by hand with Blomstrom’s home Cricut cutting machine. Blomstrom said her brand has expanded greatly from her home to working with other businesses for manufacturing.

“I work with small embroidery and screen-printing companies, which I love because I can support another small business along the way, while also providing top quality products,” Blomstrom said.

With the transition to in-person classes at Penn State, Blomstrom had to move ABC to her apartment. She currently stocks inventory on shelves in a room attached to her bedroom. The room also serves as an office where she is “dedicated day after day” to building her page, designing products and creating content for marketing.

Running a small business and being a full-time student can be difficult, but Blomstrom said she has devoted time to planning her day and setting aside time for herself. Part of this planning happens with her self-designed planner that she has available for her customers to try.

“I created a planner I use every day to help me with categorizing my tasks and reduce feelings of anxiety about a daunting to-do list,” Blomstrom said. “Balance is something I am constantly working toward, and I am still learning.”

Blomstrom said she’s grateful for all of the support her friends, family and customers have given ABC. For instance, Blomstrom’s roommates have helped her with packaging and photoshoots to promote her products.

One of Blomstrom’s roommates, Mary Gautreau, said she has enjoyed helping with product launches.

“Everyone likes helping with folding and making content throughout the semester, especially during the holidays,” Gautreau (senior-communication sciences and disorders) said.

ABC has also seen support from its many customers and followers. Blomstrom said she has seen State College customers wearing her customized crewnecks and T-shirts around campus.

“The first time I saw someone at Penn State wearing something from my shop was in the beginning of the fall semester, and I started crying because I was so overwhelmed with joy,” Blomstrom said. “The most rewarding part about running my small business is seeing someone else excited to receive their order and wear it.”

One of Blomstrom’s local customers Aaliyah Liaci said she was satisfied with her State College crewneck she bought from ABC’s website.

“I can tell she puts in a lot of time and effort to make sure her customers feel valued and get a great product,” Liaci (freshman-biobehavioral health) said.

Blomstrom described running her small business as “the best experience” of her life.

“My plan is to run my business full time after college,” Blomstrom said. “I’m looking forward to being able to pour all of my energy into it.”

