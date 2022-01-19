Winter has hit Penn State, and students have been taking advantage of the snow in many different ways.

Since classes were not in session Monday due to the weather and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, sledding was a popular pastime for students who had nothing else to do.

Some students were innovative with using different objects lying around to hit the slopes for some winter fun — I was even having fun in the snow yesterday.

Here are some of the things students were using as sleds that you can use as the winter weather continues.

Dining hall trays

Dining hall trays were some of the most common sleds — a pretty innovative way of sledding, I’d say.

I used one to sled down the HUB-Robeson Center hill, and it really did work well. I wouldn’t suggest trying to fit two people on it though because it won’t end well.

Laundry baskets

As an easy thing you can grab from your house, a laundry basket also works well for sledding, but it really depends how much momentum you get.

I tried using a laundry basket, and it worked for a bit. However, it wasn’t always reliable to get the job done because the ground wasn’t slippery enough to get down the hill.

Container lids

Broken container lids littered HUB lawn on Monday in the aftermath of some sledding incidents, but that didn’t stop anyone from continuing to use them.

This didn’t work as well for me, but the lids were working well for others on the hill. Some were trying to stand on the lids to snowboard, but that didn’t really work in their favor.

Pool tubes

While I didn’t try this out myself, I witnessed students on Sunday night sliding down the streets of State College with a pool tube they had.

The pool tubes were probably the most effective sled I have seen so far, and I’d recommend getting one if you want to beat your friends in a race.

Tables

Weird choice for a sled, I know. However, using a foldable table is one of the most innovative ways to sled I have seen.

I tried this out, and it was actually fun. I stood on it and held the legs of the table with my hands. It worked well, and I went pretty fast.

Cardboard

Like the container lids, there was wet cardboard scattered all over the HUB lawn.

I don’t know if this actually worked or not for students, but it must’ve worked a bit because of how many cardboard boxes there were lying around.

Trash bags

Again, there were also trash bags littering HUB lawn, and I did end up bringing a trash bag myself to attempt a slide down.

While I think this is a pretty decent idea, the trash bags didn’t work for me. I think they were too flat to use, and students were rolling down the hill with the trash bags instead of sledding.

Obscure objects

Many students used actual objects to sled with — including the dorm moving carts, SPIN bikes and canoes. Most people I saw didn’t go too far with the moving carts and fell over within seconds.

I’m not sure how the SPIN bikes would work as a sledding device, but it’s fun that a student brought a canoe to sled.

Hopefully more sledding will continue at Penn State this week, and I hope to see more creative types of sledding objects.