Childhood can be a common theme seen in works of art — “The Molok” is a film and exhibit that deal with this theme in a unique way.

“The Molok” originally began as a recent film directed by Sam Wilson. It’s about a boy named Micah whose father died. After his mother falls ill, he runs away to the wreckage of a burned-down building. There, he finds a creature called the Molok who offers him the chance to rid himself of all of his bad memories — but also his good ones.

The film is also accompanied by an exhibit featuring artwork related to it — which is currently on display at 3 Dots Downtown.

Wilson said the film and exhibit were largely inspired by the children's films of the 1980s from filmmakers like Jim Henson. Like Henson’s films and TV shows, the project used puppetry frequently — specifically for the creature of the Molok.

“[The films] left a really huge impression on me and nurtured a belief in things that are good,” Wilson said. “This feels sort of lost in the world now, and that was the first thing we wanted to do. We wanted to bring back that feeling to the media and film.”

Xander Flynn-Chauncey, a co-creator of the film and exhibit, said what he enjoys about the children’s films of the 1980s and 1990s is that the actors in the film were interacting in “a real space” with practical effects rather than digital effects.

“For me, it feels like the difference between really connecting with a film and just sitting back and watching it,” Flynn-Chauncey said.

Wilson said the exhibit was inspired by the idea of “things existing in real space.” He also said the exhibit was inspired by the reactions of the audience.

“I don’t think a lot of films have that luxury of live feedback,” Wilson said. “The beauty of the installation is that we’re still learning, and it’s always growing.”

One part of the exhibit is the donation of objects. In every community the exhibit is placed in, community members are asked to come and donate a personal object to the exhibit. These objects are used in the design of the Molok puppet and are also used in the set design of the film, according to “The Molok’s” website.

“There’s a lot of emotional stewardship in all the objects that State College has brought us,” Flynn-Chauncey said. “The project wouldn’t be what it is without the direct involvement from the community.”

Erica Quinn, the executive director of 3 Dots, was not involved in the creation of the installation, but she did help arrange and promote it to the State College area.

Quinn described the installation as “otherworldly.”

“I have been in love with this project ever since I first learned about it,” Quinn said. “To see what the filmmakers and the community do with the space was a totally different arena.”

Quinn said the installation process was “smooth.”

“[Flynn-Chauncey and Wilson] were very trusting to work with, and we’re definitely kindred spirits,” Quinn said.

Observing the exhibit’s effect on the community, Quinn said the reaction from the locals has been “incredible” to see.

“We’ve had a lot of people come in, and they just say ‘wow,’” Quinn said. “I think it’s inspired wonder in an unexpected place, which I think is really exciting.”

