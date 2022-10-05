The Killers came to Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center Tuesday night as a part of its “Imploding the Mirage” tour.

The American rock band is from “the fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada," and formed in 2001. They have released many popular songs, including “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me.”

As opening act Johnny Marr, an English musician best known for being in the Smiths until 1987, set up backstage, the BJC filled up with fans and students alike.

Marr began the show with many popular songs from the Smiths, such as “Panic” and “This Charming Man."

“They were really good,” Lindsey Rambo (sophomore-graphic design) said. “Even if you didn’t know the songs for either set, they are still really talented performers.”

After Marr finished his set, he thanked The Killers and the crew for having him.

The Killers began the main part of the show by running onto the stage, which displayed the band's infinity logo glowing in blue in the center.

The crowd cheered as singer Brandon Flowers, clad in a black speckled blazer, opened the show with “My Own Soul’s Warning.”

After the first song, confetti cannons went off in front of a packed general admissions section.

“The floor actually wasn’t too crowded,” Annabelle Wolven (sophomore-data science) said. “We had plenty of space, but it was so fun, especially with the confetti."

Beside the stage, the two screens displayed the band in full clarity in a vintage black and white tone, so that all the color was focused on stage from the LED lights. The screen behind the band displayed a series of designs and videos of galaxies, outer space and sometimes song titles.

The band followed the introduction with a snippet from “Exitlude," followed by a performance of “When You Were Young.”

“Penn State, I think we’re alive,” Flowers said. “It’s been a couple years, how are you doing? You holding up alright?”

The band asked the audience to put their hands up before performing the next few songs in the set, including “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine,” “Smile Like You Mean It,” “Shot at the Night" and “Cody.”

The screen displayed the question “Are we human?” as the band prepared to play “Human.”

The night continued with, “Spaceman,” “Somebody Told Me,” “Pressure Machine,” “Dustland,” a cover of Roberta Flack’s “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face,” “Runaways,” “Read My Mind,” “Caution,” and “All These Things That I’ve Done.”

The band also played a new single from this year, titled "boy."

Red, white and blue confetti and streamers shot up at the end of “All These Things That I’ve Done” as drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr., threw his drumsticks into the crowd.

As audience members waited for the performance of the Killers' 2003 hit “Mr. Brightside," the band left the stage. The crowd cheered, clapped and whistled until they finally returned to stage, this time with Marr.

“It is my great pleasure to introduce Johnny Marr to the stage again,” Flowers said before a performance of the Smiths' song, “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out," with Flowers on vocals and Marr on guitar.

The Killers and Marr wrapped up the show with a toned down version of “Mr. Brightside” as the BJC lit up with purple and yellow beams. The band stopped and the stage turned red as the band performed a more energized version of the song.

Caroline Gomolak (sophomore-broadcast journalism) said her favorite song performed was “‘either Mr. Brightside’ or ‘Somebody Told Me.’”

As Vannucci Jr. threw more drumsticks into the crowd, The Killers and Marr thanked Penn State for the evening.

