The hottest cold-weather activities in and around State College | Blog

It seems as soon as it arrived, the autumn season is over once again. And much to the distress of students walking across campus in the morning, it’s time to welcome winter.

You know, it could just be the New Englander in me talking, but winter has always been my favorite season — hot chocolate, holiday lights and fun in the snow.

If you’re dreading the upcoming snow and chilly days or just looking for something to do that isn’t watching Netflix, try some of these activities to usher in the new season.

Try your hand at ice skating

Pegula Ice Arena offers public skating on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the fall and winter.

With a valid Penn State ID, students can free skate for up to two hours for $7, and figure skate or hockey skate rentals are just $4 more.

Ice skating is a fun way to get exercise while spending time with friends — and an excellent idea for an inexpensive and unique winter date.

Admire the lights at the Arboretum

The Arboretum at Penn State is lovely at any time of year — but it’s especially captivating when its trees are adorned with twinkling strings of lights.

This year, the Arboretum will host an array of seasonal garden displays, evergreen trees and holiday lights throughout its gardens from mid-December through mid-January.

The lights will remain on until 9 p.m. each evening, so bring a group of friends to stop by for an hour after dinner.

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate all the Arboretum has to offer — and best of all, it’s completely free.

Feel like a kid again at Tussey Mountain

If you have a car, Tussey Mountain is just a 15-minute drive from campus and offers hours of fun for winter sport enthusiasts.

While Tussey Mountain is best known for skiing and snowboarding, my favorite activity here is snow tubing, which only costs $25 for a two-hour ticket.

The best part about tubing? You don’t need to walk your tube back up the hill. Instead, a pulley system will pull you and your tube back up to the top. It’s like sledding, but better.

Although the Tube Park is not yet open for the 2021-22 season, Tussey Mountain will update its website in the coming weeks as the weather gets colder.

After spending a couple hours sledding down the mountain, make sure to stop by the cafeteria for lunch and a hot drink to help you warm up.

Even if you’re dreading the impending cold weather, give some of these activities a try or use my ideas as inspiration to make up a few of your own. Who knows — you might even find out your favorite season is winter, too.

