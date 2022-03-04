Eisenhower Auditorium was filled to the brim Thursday evening as “Waitress” brought Broadway back to Penn State. With close to a full house, the energy was egg-static throughout the entire production.

“Waitress” is based on the 2007 film with the same name, written by Adrienne Shelly. The musical follows Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and pie-making prodigy, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers she has a bun in the oven. Stuck in a small town and an abusive relationship, Hunterson bakes away her blues with her pie-making, incorporating her struggles into their names, such as “Betrayed by My Eggs” pie or “Gingersnap Out of it” pie.

Although Hunterson's life isn’t as easy as pie, she maintains support from her fellow waitresses and faithful friends. The show explores themes of being true to oneself and not crumbling in the face of adversity.

Ed Legutko, a retired State College resident, said he was most compelled by the heartwarming relationships in the musical.

“It was a touching story,” Legutko said. “It was full of hope and love and created a new kind of family. It was all just wonderful.”

Diane Schultz, another attendee, drove over 40 miles from Altoona, Pennsylvania, “just to see the show.” She agreed that “Waitress” took the cake — or pie, rather.

“It had everything,” Schultz said, “music, drama, comedy, excitement. It just had it all.”

This production is the first in Broadway musical history to have four women in the top four creative positions, with Jessie Nelson’s book, Sara Bareilles’ score, Lorin Latarro’s choreography and Diane Paulus’ directing.

Len Codispot-Anderson, the group sales and development relations manager for the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State, said a lot went on behind the scenes to make the show possible.

“We all pulled together,” Codispot-Anderson said. “It was the first show back, so we were really excited.”

Laura Sullivan, the director of marketing and communications for the Center for the Performing Arts, said that managing coronavirus restrictions was not easy, but the production staff “[made] it work and [adjusted] in order to bring [live productions] back to [the] campus and community.”

“Just to be able to bring touring Broadway back as we begin to emerge from a pandemic is so exciting,” Sullivan said via email. “And to bring it back with a full house is encouraging and hopeful for those of us who make the arts our life’s work.”

“Waitress” will continue its national tour through June, according to the official website. Individuals who missed the performance at Eisenhower Auditorium can keep a "pie" out for additional dates in Pennsylvania later this month.

“We came out to see a good show,” Legutko said, “and ‘Waitress’ did not disappoint.”

