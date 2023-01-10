When thinking of the best rap groups of all time, there are typically a few that are consistently in the discussion: Public Enemy, A Tribe Called Quest, N.W.A., Beastie Boys, Run-DMC and Wu-Tang Clan.

Someone who doesn’t listen to much older rap might go with Migos or Brockhampton.

Obviously, there are many more rap groups, and everyone has their own unique answer to this question, but these artists are frequently listed as the best of all time — especially when looking at online publications and books about music or talking with people about this topic.

My favorite rap group of all time often doesn’t get the respect it deserves, and I feel that its influence and legacy in the world of music — which is already clear — is not talked about enough.

I would like to take this moment to pledge allegiance to the greatest rap group of all time: Outkast, which also includes the greatest rapper of all time: André 3000.

Wu-Tang Clan brought a new raw sound to hip-hop and broke barriers with regard to the size of the group, while A Tribe Called Quest pioneered the jazz rap genre that harshly contrasted the popular “gangster rap” that was popularized by N.W.A.

I hate to be that guy, but the members of Outkast just did so much more over the course of their career and were influential in many different areas of hip-hop and music in general.

It honestly baffles me how little Outkast is mentioned in the world of music and how it isn’t held in much higher regard — even though it’s still well-respected.

In my mind, as someone who listens to all genres of music, there are only a few rap acts that can be considered as some of the best artists of all time.

When looking at music as a whole, there are only a few in rap that hold up when compared to The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, etc.

These would be Kanye West, Dr. Dre, 2Pac, Run DMC, Jay-Z, Eminem and, yes, Outkast.

Commercially, critically, these acts were unparalleled. So, why is Outkast in this group?

One of the biggest reasons is because of the tremendous stylistic evolution that the pair undertook throughout their career.

Outkast started as a southern rap group, whose debut album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” is credited with popularizing the genre, which was previously seen as inferior.

With this album, the group created an entirely new aesthetic, “Dirty South,” and defined what Southern hip-hop sounded like.

There was nothing in hip-hop like the funky, soulful, laid-back beats that permeate your ears when you listen to Outkast.

This, combined with Andre and Big Boi’s intricate and timely lyricism, made for an all-time great album right out of the gate.

The members weren’t just talking about basic things. They were politically conscious and displayed great creativity and songwriting throughout the album.

Keep in mind this was 1994, and the two were only 18 years old. Their next album, “ATLiens,” a psychedelic odyssey, was drastically different from this.

The album featured more gospel-driven and hallucinatory production that perfectly contrasted the outlandish lyrics of space travel and extraterrestrial beings.

This album saw the two grow as songwriters, expanding their lyrical complexity and becoming more focused with their vision.

For the sake of the length of this blog, I’ll skip over the next two albums, even though I could write a whole essay on either of them, and they’re both incredibly influential and important in their own right.

Instead, I'll skip to the fifth record by the duo.

“Speakerboxx/The Love Below” was not just an album. It was a cultural event.

It was essentially a double/concept album, with Andre and Big Boi each recording their own solo album then combining it for the end result.

There isn’t enough time in the world for me to talk about how monumental this project was and all of the amazing things it did.

I’ll just mention the fact that it included all sorts of themes including politics, religion and a stunning variety of emotion throughout.

Big Boi’s funk and traditional “Dirty South” flavor on “Speakerboxx” excellently juxtaposes Andre’s R&B “The Love Below.”

The genre bending done with this album was something to behold and can be seen ever so clearly in the timeless “Hey Ya!”

But what is really impressive to me is that Outkast brought rap to the forefront of music like few have ever been able to do.

“Speakerboxx/The Love Below” is the best selling hip-hop album of all time and one of only seven to be certified diamond.

It was a smash hit, and as already mentioned before, it was more than just commercial pandering.

It takes a special group to achieve such a thing, yet this album was also somewhat a curse.

People often associate the act with three songs: “Hey Ya!,” “Roses” and “Ms. Jackson” from “Stankonia.”

Despite the fact that all of these songs are great and popular, people often forget the group’s other work altogether.

Outkast’s experimental and progressive nature is overlooked in favor of its most famous work, signifying its mainstream crossover appeal.

In its own right, Outkast’s hits are impressive, but the group’s whole body of work should be judged.

Because then, it’s clear that Outkast held the unique ability to create complex, genre-bending and exploratory works that were also commercial smash hits — reminiscent of The Beatles and Pink Floyd — making Outkast the greatest rap group to ever exist.

