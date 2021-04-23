From the low lows to the high highs — and everything in between — Penn State students are in for a rollercoaster of emotions with the countdown to finals week at T minus 10 days.

For many students, the stress of studying for finals is overwhelming, but for Addison Miller, she said her stress comes from the tests leading up to final exams.

“It's frustrating whenever professors give you an exam literally the week before finals,” Miller (freshman-accounting) said. “Then you have another test day for them too.”

Miller said she has only experienced one finals week so far, but this semester, she is scheduled to take one exam late Thursday night and another early Friday morning, which she said she finds annoying.

Akshay Khanna, who experienced a similar situation with back-to-back finals, said he pulled an “all-nighter” to study for his chemistry exam.

Despite doing it himself, Khanna (sophomore-premedicine) said he doesn’t recommend staying awake the night before a final exam.

“I ended up watching a movie at 3 a.m. because I got bored,” Khanna said. “I got through about three-fourths of the exam and ended up falling asleep.”

Familiar with the lack of sleep during finals, Allee Pericles said she stressed over her world literature exam so much she overdid the caffeine.

“I drank way too much coffee,” Pericles (junior-letters, arts and sciences) said. “I ended up staying up all night, and I was really tired in the morning.”

Pericles recalled sitting down to take her exam and not remembering any material, which she said was enhanced by the caffeine in her system.

“I remember my blood literally felt like lava,” Pericles said.

Sucked into the world of caffeine himself, Jason Vanderhoff said he has many meal points left this semester, and for a few weeks, he decided to buy several cans of Bang Energy drinks.

“I got hooked,” Vanderhoff (freshman-electrical engineering) said. “I would be up for 18 hours a day just doing various things like studying [and] playing video games.”

Since then, Vanderhoff said he stopped drinking so much caffeine because he realized how much it was affecting his sleep schedule.

With finals week on the horizon, Vanderhoff said he is still unsure whether he’ll revert back to Bang to give him the energy to study.

Not taking the caffeine route to finals, one student overslept and missed his chemistry exam.

Dilara Waxman said she never had any problems during finals week, but her friend told her about his craziest exam experiences.

“He begged the professor to let him take it again,” Waxman (senior-biology) said. “Fortunately, she did, and he got a 100%.”

Although Waxman said she was impressed by his resilience, she advised others to not sleep through any finals and to “set 10 alarm clocks if you have to.”

On the flipside of the horrors of finals week, some students said they appreciate how it’s the last week before summer vacation.

Jackson Pavlik said he doesn’t dread his finals because as a musical theatre major, he has gotten the opportunity to watch his classmates sing.

“It was lovely just to sit and watch people perform,” Pavlik (freshman-musical theatre) said, “because that's not something we've gotten to do over the past year and a half with COVID.”

Excited for his own finals week performance, Pavlik said he loves sharing his work with his friends and doesn’t mind keeping busy at the end of the semester.

