Monthly playlists are the best way to expand your music taste over time while giving yourself a soundtrack for the next month of your life.

They can help you connect songs with memories to create a scrapbook of your experiences and a safety net to fall back on when you need stability as things in your life change.

Here are some of my best tips for finding new music and creating stellar playlists.

Strike a balance between variety and cohesion

Over the course of a month, you’re going to want upbeat songs that give you a confidence boost as well as introspective and slower ones. You need music for getting ready to go out but also company for your walk to class.

Monthly playlists give you the ability to put all of these feelings in one place, and you end up with a time capsule when you look back in a few months or years.

But it takes planning and work to make a great monthly playlist with just the right mix. You should start adding songs at least a week or two before the month starts.

Step out of your comfort zone

The key to creating the perfect monthly playlist is balancing the old with new and comfort with discomfort.

The ratio to keep in mind is 75 to 25. Artists, genres and sounds you’re already comfortable with should make up 75% of your playlist, while the other 25% should be composed of tracks that push you into uncharted musical territory.

Finding music you already know you like is important because you won’t want to listen to the playlist if it’s all experimental music recommended by someone with a totally different taste than yours.

Base the playlist on three or four core songs you already know so the rest of your additions fit under the same central theme.

Once you have an idea of the vibe of these few songs, it’s easier to determine what feeling you want the entire playlist to evoke. Then, you can go searching for the soundtrack for the next month.

Dive into a new discography

If you’ve been trying to get into a specific artist but haven’t yet made the leap, monthly playlists are a great tool to discover them.

Put two or three of the artist’s songs on next month’s playlist to slowly get acquainted with their discography.

Keep your ears open

In terms of finding new music, my best advice is to always listen.

Whenever you’re at a restaurant, in a friend’s car or even tapping through Instagram stories, listen to what music is being played. It’s more likely than not that you’ll be into some of it.

And don’t feel ashamed to ask someone what song they’re playing or use a song identification app like Shazam to figure out what song you’re hearing in a public place. These are some of the best ways to discover new songs you otherwise wouldn’t have found.

Where else to look

Do some exploration on your music listening app of choice, too.

Streaming platforms often create personalized playlists to help you find new music — like Spotify’s “Release Radar” and “Discover Weekly” playlists.

Pick a day each week to click through these songs, and see if any spark your interest.

Although there are definitely misses, you’ll likely find a few hits worth adding to next month’s playlist.

Looking at other countries’ music charts can also give you some great new tracks.

You might find songs in languages you don’t speak with an amazing sound, but you also might see songs in your own language that never trended in your country that you also love.

Share music with friends

At the end of the day, the people around you can be some of the best resources for new music recommendations.

Other than yourself, no one knows your music taste as well as your friends — especially if you share favorite artists or talk about music with each other regularly.

Many streaming platforms display your friends’ listening activity, which can introduce you to new music they put on their own monthly playlists.

Creating this repository of new music finds paired with a sprinkling of your old favorites will give you a mixtape to stand by your side through everything the next month holds.

