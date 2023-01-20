The Family Clothesline, located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, celebrated its Lululemon Winter Launch starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The store hosted its first Lululemon launch on Aug. 19, 2022.

The winter line of Penn State branded Lululemon clothing will bring customers an "all new shopping experience" featuring new styles and colors, according to a post on The Family Clothesline's Instagram page.

The first 150 customers will receive a free gift with their Lululemon purchase, according to the post.

