Five years ago, Andrea Miles decided to write a song.

She asked her friend Patty McKenna, who learned the acoustic guitar in 5th grade, if she would be willing to play guitar in the song she wrote.

According to McKenna, she declined initially, but Miles “did not take no for an answer.”

So, they started playing and singing together, wrote out the chords to a song, harmonized and formed the band.

Their first gig was an open mic night at Otto’s Pub and Brewery where late musician Mark Ross took them under his wing and told them to keep coming back, McKenna said, because they would get better and want to share more of what they were doing.

Miles and McKenna then brought in Ruth Williamson about three years ago to play the guitar. She completed the band it is today, and both McKenna and Miles said they “love having her.”

“The cool thing about our band is that we’re all friends — really good friends,” Williamson said. “So, it makes it more fun that you get to do this extra thing together. That’s been really fun.”

The name “The Extra Miles Band” comes from Miles’ family, who believed McKenna and Williamson were an “extra part” of their family, McKenna said.

The group has played various gigs over the years at places in and around the State College area, including 814 Cider Works, Roots Farm Cafe & Education Center, community events, nursing homes and new places like Gigi’s Southern Table.

According to Williamson, they learn something at every venue they attend, and the people they have met along the way are people who are grateful to have music be a part of their life and their night.

“We are also always really grateful to be with people in spaces, because there is just something about when you are vulnerable and put yourself up in front of people,” Williamson said. “I think that just gives people an open door to see you as a human.”

A couple slow danced to their cover of “Brown Eyed Girl,” by Van Morrison at a gig, because it was the first song they danced to in their 50 years of marriage, Williamson said.

The band plays a variety of covers, including songs by the Eagles, Chris Stapleton and Tom Petty. They also have their own original songs.

Williamson said all of them have been influenced by various people along the way when it comes to being musicians.

Before the pandemic hit, the band planned to record an album but had to re-record due to technical difficulties. However, the pandemic came, and the members barely saw each other. They resorted to making GarageBand videos and playing outside when they could.

“A lot of these places were trying to move things outside to have some normalcy, and it was really cool to be a part of that,” Miles said. “We still had shows, we still played gigs. I am just really proud of the community for finding ways to at least get together in a safe manner. It’s not about the gigs and money. It’s really about community.”

According to Miles, 814 Cider Works and other places built a stage outside during the pandemic for musicians.

The Extra Miles Band hopes to get an album together by the end of the year since the coronavirus has begun to lighten up, according to Williamson.

One of the main things the group wanted to do was have fun and create music to uplift people during such a hard time, McKenna said.

“Everyone has bad things happening in their life, and you can relate to it in a song. We’ve written songs about domestic violence, and it’s not a fun topic,” McKenna said. “We have had so many people come up to us and say the song had spoken to them, because they were in an abusive relationship, and people have come up crying that [the] song really spoke to them.”

Miles said that during almost every gig, someone comes up to them afterward, motivated or touched in some way by something they sang.

“For someone to be that moved to open up and share with us such a hidden, shameful part of her life… was really an honor,” Miles said. “We knew that day we were doing something right.”

One of the main principles the band lives by is having fun making music, because if it isn’t having fun, the group isn’t doing it, the three said. They said they want to play songs that people will join in with, because they want to be “genuine and authentic.”

“Songs have a way of telling a story sometimes that we all, in many ways, thirst to hear and be a part of as humans, but we don’t,” Williamson said. “Sometimes it's hard because of all the different barriers that we face, whether that’s shame or the words to say. Music has this cool way of pulling yourself into the story and seeing yourself in it. It helps connect us all in lots of different ways.”

Reflecting on their experiences as a band, Williamson remembered a gig she played at Root Farm Cafe, and a little girl was so excited because there were three women in the band. They didn’t realize the influence they had.

“That was her first ever concert. It was really cool for her to see there were women playing guitar,” Williamson said. “There were women up in front doing their thing. That’s kind of who we hope to be.”

The Extra Miles Band has collected a lot of stories along the way, and the group laughed together when they remembered getting lost while driving to some of their gigs.

The group as a whole is excited to play more gigs this year, especially the brunch show at Gigi’s Southern Table on April 23. Overall, they’re just happy to continue making music.

“One thing that is true for all of us is that I think we all agree that music is a gift in a lot of ways that really helps to heal people and bring people together,” Williamson said. “And I think at the heart and core, that is how we all came together.

“I think our core values are about how we can all lift each other up and how we can share a message of hope.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Movin’ On announces 2022 music festival lineup, students react Anticipation grew Wednesday morning for the annual Movin’ On music festival — an event that …