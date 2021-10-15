The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State presented “Cartography” in collaboration with ArKtype Thursday evening in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

The 75-minute theatrical work by Kaneza Schaal and Christopher Myers featured four performers who detailed story after story about migration and the experiences that come with it.

Kickstarting with a capella songs sung in tandem with each other by each of the four performers, the show then transitioned into portrayed accounts of migrations to and from places on seemingly every continent.

Near the end, each performer performed a monologue in which they detailed their own experiences with migration — raw, unacted portrayals of their own lives.

“‘Cartography’ is a platform for all of us to understand ourselves on the continuum of human movement that has led us to these recent moments of the largest mass migrations of human history,” Schaal, who also directed the show, said.

The performance even featured an audience-driven scene in which performers invited audience members to tell their own migration stories through a large, projected image of a map on stage.

By connecting their mobile devices to a show-exclusive Wi-Fi network and navigating to a website specifically created for the theatrical work, audience members could visibly map their own migrant journeys and those of their families across the world.

And during the exercise, “the entire world lit up,” Schaal said.

“I don’t know that this place imagines itself as a hub of international crossings, but it is,” Schaal said. “There were 100 people in that space tonight, and that map lit up.”

But the “wow factor” isn’t all performer Victoria Nassif said she strives for when portraying herself and other migrating characters during the show.

“We, as humans, have always moved, and we have always told stories,” Nassif said. “Somewhere along the line, the story of moving has changed from the hero’s journey to these people who are coming to steal our jobs or these poor people who have nothing. When did we lose sight of the amount of imagination and creativity and bravery it takes to look at the line of horizon and imagine a life where you can’t see?”

Political change, Nassif said, is something she strives to achieve with each performance of “Cartography” — and something fellow performer Malaika Uwamahoro also said she strives to achieve.

“Movement is a part of human nature, and it’s been happening for so long,” Uwamahoro said. “It would be nice if we could start having world policies that allow people to move freely and to receive welcoming wherever they go.”

Uwamahoro criticized the United State’s policies on immigration and other forms of human movement and said the United States has “policies that are so strict on newly arrived people” that need to be changed.

Performer Noor Hamdi echoed the sentiments of Uwamahoro and said he hopes audience members realize “movement and migration is a human right” and that “we all come from somewhere.”

“I hope that these people leave knowing that art shapes policy — knowing that they carry these ideas with them — and hopefully bring them into conversations,” Hamdi said. “It makes the journey of migration, the story of migration, a positive one and not one that’s cast in a negative light.”

The eradication of migration’s “negative light” is a goal performer Janice Amaya said she works toward with every performance — and destigmatizing migration is the first step in achieving said goal, which Amaya said is a theme of “Cartography” as a whole and one of the show’s missions.

“I hope that I spoke to even one little Janice in the audience that was ashamed of their story and now can see their family’s history of migration as this huge tale to be proud of,” Amaya said. “I hope everyone leaves curious about the movement in their families.”

Nassif shared similar sentiments and said she hopes members of the audience “get curious” about stories they can tell and “put in the world.” She said “stories make the world that we live in” and should be shared as much as possible.

Coming to Penn State to present “Cartography” is an advancement of all her performers’ personal goals, Schaal said — and those of her own in writing the show.

Schaal said she derived inspiration for “Cartography” from the work she and co-creator Christopher Myers did “around the world with young people seeking asylum.”

Having worked in Munich, Germany, in 2016 with Myers, Schaal said she was able to meet young people from all over the world, including countries Syria, Afghanistan, Mali, Iraq, Nigeria and Eritrea.

“They’d walked across forests, and they’d gotten on inflatable rafts, and they had imagined themselves across horizons,” Schaal said of the young migrants. “We wanted to ask what tools we had as artists to think about this moment. ‘Cartography’ is our answer to that and a way to continue the conversations that we started with those young people in Munich.”

State College Area High School student Alanis Preciado-Higgins attended the show and, after watching it, said it brings stories and diversity to the area its residents are generally unfamiliar with.

“[State College is] white, and a lot of the people here have lived here since they were kids,” Preciado-Higgins said. “They’ve never heard the stories of people with faces like ours.”

Kristina Douglass, assistant professor of anthropology and African studies at Penn State, shared a sentiment similar to Preciado-Higgins’ about the local community’s demographics after attending the show herself.

“It’s easy for us in State College — and other campuses, too — to be really insulated from the world,” Douglass said. “We’re really privileged, and there’s a lot that’s given to us, but there are many members of our communities here that have experienced all kinds of different stories of migration.”

Douglass said it’s “important for us to be engaged with people and with the world” and to “understand how our community here has been formed.”

Overall, Douglass said the show was a “really thoughtful and thought-provoking” manner of presenting traumatic stories like those shared in “Cartography.”

“It was a beautiful way to build community and think about those stories together,” Douglass said.

Student Cheyanne Waller said she attended the show at the behest of CPA director Sita Frederick, as Waller (senior-communication sciences and disorders) is a member of a special committee Frederick created to bring CPA-affiliated clubs together and encourage collaboration, Waller said.

“It was interesting to see a bunch of different perspectives,” Waller said. “It’s so easy, at times, to live in your own struggles and to feel like ‘it’s me against the world.’ It was really interesting to hear different perspectives of that same struggle.”

For Waller, “Cartography” was an opportunity to immerse herself in a community of migrants and to realize that her own experiences, while unique, are not unlike those of many other people around the world.

“While it’s still difficult for all of us in our own different ways, we’re not alone,” Waller said. “Hearing not only their stories but their families’ stories — it is possible to make things work, and I think that was really inspiring.”

The show is now a must-see for all who are able, Waller said.

“I wish that more people could see this,” Waller said. “This story is something that can hit everyone in different ways, even if you don’t necessarily think that by just reading the title.”

Student Anton Aluquin said the performance was “really important” to him because of its themes about race and immigration.

“It was such a reminder that my parents are both immigrants, too, and they’ve dealt with a lot of the stuff that they mentioned on stage,” Aluquin (junior-immunology and infectious disease) said.

But more than being a reminder of his family’s journey, Aluquin said “Cartography” is a “grounding reminder” of the diversity of human experiences in the world.

“We’re sort of in a bubble here at Penn State, and so it’s nice to get that reminder that there are lots of other things going on in the world and people who are suffering through real, traumatic events,” Aluquin said.

In addition to their Thursday evening performance, the cast and crew of “Cartography” visited Preciado-Higgins’ high school on Tuesday for a workshop, speaking with students about the art of theatrical performance. The students even got to create their own versions of “Cartography.”

“It was something that we can learn from, grow from, make more things from and make it into something of our own,” Preciado-Higgins said of the workshop. “All of [the performers] have a really good vibe and energy and really are good with engaging people, being able to bring and encourage that type of learning and growth.”

Preciado-Higgins, who organized the workshop, said she had the opportunity to watch a video version of “Cartography” distributed to students at her high school and was inspired by the production so she came up with the idea for the workshop.

The cast of “Cartography” was able to help Preciado-Higgins and her peers realize their ideas by teaching them methods of “connecting them together and bringing them to life,” Preciado-Higgins said.

Amaya said being a part of the workshop was a fulfilling experience for her.

“The feedback we got after we had presented was that it was very freeing, knowing that they could bring themselves to it,” Amaya said. “I hope that they can all take into their theatre-making this curiosity and huge dreaming that lets them create and bring themselves to their work.”

And Amaya said she felt a similar energy from audience members at Thursday evening’s performance, saying those in attendance were “wonderful.”

“We walked off-stage and said, ‘That’s the best audience we’ve had,’” Amaya said. “They were very vocal and really seemed to hear some parts that a lot of people don’t respond to.”

To Nassif, the audience was “a burst of energy,” only made better by the support of the community and audience members she said she and other performers experienced when arriving in State College.

Preciado-Higgins said she noticed the same “burst of energy” and attributed it to the collaborative map created by the audience and performers as well as the relatability of the experiences shared by performers as they portrayed anonymous migrants.

“We made something today, and something that meant something to everyone that helped make it,” Preciado-Higgins said. And she said members of the audience “know it too.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT