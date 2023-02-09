Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week, greek life and THON reporter Teagan Mayr gave a glimpse into what songs she’s had on repeat lately. Mayr is a sophomore with majors in broadcast journalism and political science.

“My music can be all over the place, but I generally like to gravitate toward indie,” Mayr said.

“Vigilante Shit” by Taylor Swift

“We’ll start with the queen, Taylor Swift,” she said.

“High Infidelity” by Taylor Swift

“Low” by SZA

“I had a poster of [SZA] in my freshman dorm, but I kind of forgot about her last semester,” Mayr said. “And then she came out with another album, and I’m obsessed.”

“Lemon Boy” by Cavetown

“It came up on my Discover Weekly once [during] my freshman year of high school, and I listened to it and liked it, so it's been on every playlist that I’ve had since [then],” she said.

“Good News” by Mac Miller

“Memories” by Conan Gray

“I’m a Conan Gray stan,” Mayr said. “I’ve seen him in concert twice, once right before [the coronavirus pandemic] in November, and then I saw him again the spring break essentially right after.”

“Vienna” by Billy Joel

“My mom played it for me, so whenever I get stressed out she’s like, ‘Listen to this song,’” she said.

“Kick It to Me” by Sammy Rae & The Friends

“Love in the​ Time of Socialism” by Yellow House

“I haven’t listened to anything else by Yellow House yet, but I’m hoping to expand into that realm,” Mayr said.

“Growing Sideways” by Noah Kahan

“Stick Season” by Noah Kahan

“It reminds me a lot of people [who] I used to be friends with,” Mayr said.

“Angel Dust” by Mac Miller

“I’m in a Mac Miller phase. I very much like his low-key music… to work to and just to have on,” Mayr said.

“Escapism.” by RAYE, 070 Shake

“Canyon Moon” by Harry Styles

“[‘Canyon Moon’] reminds me of summers when I lived in Florida,” she said. “I like playing it because it’s still dark out and gross… it's just been helping me get through the winter.”

“Scrawny” by Wallows

“I saw them in Orlando when I went to visit my best friend,” Mayr said. “Tickets were like $20, so we just went, and it was really fun.”

You can listen to Mayr’s playlist here.