The featured staffer of the week is Olivia Estright, one of The Daily Collegian’s news editors. She’s a junior majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sociology.

“I listen to the most random music, but it just depends on my mood,” Estright said.

“Still” by Seinabo Sey

“I found [Seinabo Sey] when I was with my mom, and I was watching a TV show, but I’ve never had a song speak to me in the way that this song does,” Estright said. “I interpreted it as you have to focus on what’s coming next, rather than constantly worrying about what just happened.”

“Constellations” by The Oh Hellos

“[Features and investigations editor] Phoebe Cykosky actually introduced the song to me,” Estright said. “It’s more of a stomp-and-holler type beat… but it reminds me of my friendships with [news editor] Nick Stonesifer and Phoebe… I just know these are the type of people that will be in my life forever.”

“One Week” by Barenaked Ladies

“One time, I was asking my family, ‘What songs do I remind you of?’ and my dad was like, ‘Oh, 110% “One Week,”’” Estright said. “It's a fast beat, kind of chaotic and weird.”

“invisible string” by Taylor Swift

“I’ve never been in love, but one day I’m hoping love feels like that,” Estright said. “Because the idea that everyone’s tied to their one person is just so relieving.”

“The View Between Villages” by Noah Kahan

“The song itself sort of explains how you can love and hate one place at the same time… as long as you’re still able to see the beauty of what it once was to you,” she said.

“Slow It Down” by The Lumineers

“It kind of accurately describes what it’s like to just feel so overwhelmed with life but realizing you need to slow it down,” Estright said.

“You’re On Your Own, Kid” by Taylor Swift

“When I was in high school, I didn’t have too many close friends, so I had to adjust and adapt to being kind of a loner in a way,” Estright said. “Everyone deserves to have a good friend.”

“Rivers and Roads” by The Head And The Heart

“I first listened to it when I was watching ‘New Girl,’ and I remember once my [older] brother left for college… I was just sitting in my living room crying because it was the start of when life starts changing,” Estright said. “Life is not a stagnant thing; people are constantly coming in and out of your life, and it just hurts so badly.”

“Go to Hell” by Dolly Parton

“I am a Dolly Parton stan through and through,” Estright said.

“Look Up Child” by Lauren Daigle

“I’ve always kind of struggled with religion, but I listened to this song anytime someone in my family died, which sounds really morbid,” Estright said. “I try to have a little bit of positivity in every aspect of my life.”

“Change My Mind” by THE BAND LIGHT

“They performed at THON,” Estright said. “The lead singer is my soulmate… I’m going to be their top listener on Spotify.”

“I Wanna Be Yours” by Arctic Monkeys

“Someone recently sent me this song, and I will never forget it,” Estright said. “I have no words.”

“Silver Lining” by Mt. Joy

“I love Mt. Joy, but this song specifically just hits different because, once again, life is full of mishaps, and life sucks,” Estright said. “But you realize it’s not that deep, and once you find that silver lining, it’s so much easier to live a happy life.”

“Happy Accidents” by Saint Motel

“I love this song because I have a tendency to embarrass myself all the time, but this song is sort of a reassurance that everyone goes through weird embarrassing things,” Estright said. “The other reason I picked [“Happy Accidents”] is because my favorite word is serendipity, and it perfectly describes what serendipity is.”

“All I Have to Do Is Dream” by The Everly Brothers

“When I was a kid, my brother and I would ride in the backseat of my grandma’s car… and I remember her always singing this song,” Estright said. “She died a few years ago unexpectedly… Sometimes music can kind of give you that closure because you’re not actually saying bye to them because you’ll always have those memories.”

Listen to Estright’s playlist here.

