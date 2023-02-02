Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s featured Collegian staffer is crime and courts reporter Katelyn Garcia. Garcia is a sophomore with majors in digital and print journalism and Italian.

“[Music] just makes going through my daily schedule or mundane tasks just so much better,” Garcia said.

1. “Love Lost” by Mac Miller and The Temper Trap

2. “The Less I Know The Better” by Tame Impala

3. “Mirror” by Kendrick Lamar

“I was never super into [Kendrick Lamar], but I feel like people always talk about how he’s this lyrical genius,” Garcia said. “So more recently, I’ve been trying to get into more of his not-as-popular songs.”

4. “Pink + White” by Frank Ocean

“[‘Blonde’] is a no-skip album,” Garcia said. “It’s super vibey and soft, and when I put my earbuds in and walk around campus, I feel like everything is pretty.”

5. “love.” by Kid Cudi

6. “HONEST” by Baby Keem

“I didn’t really listen to [Baby Keem] until I went to a party in September of freshman year, and this kid played the entire [‘The Melodic Blue’] album, and it just set the mood for everything,” she said. “I have such a good memory associated with his music that I've become obsessed with him.”

7. “Under The Sun” by Dreamville (with J. Cole & Lute feat. DaBaby)

8. “Hopeless Romantic” by Wiz Khalifa feat. Swae Lee

9. “Shirt” by SZA

“I love SZA as well,” she said. “Her lyrics are so good, and then the actual sound of her songs resonates well.”

10. “What Once Was” by Her’s

“It is one of my favorite songs of all time, so I’m always listening to it,” Garcia said. “It’s just one of those montage-of-my-life songs.”

11. “blind” by ROLE MODEL

12. “For Emma” by Bon Iver

“[‘For Emma’] is another montage song, just a little bit more sad, but it’s so beautiful,” she said. “It’s a literal piece of art.”

13. “waves - Tame Impala Remix” by Miguel, Tame Impala

“I adore this song. It reminds me of going out to California… driving down in Malibu with the windows down and just living my life,” Garcia said.

14. “Say It Right” by Nelly Furtado

15. “Forever & Always (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

“Being from Reading, I have to be a Swiftie. It's literally in my DNA… She’s always on my top listened-to artists.”

Garcia’s playlist can be found here.