Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020.

Jadzia Santiago is a mental health and wellness reporter who completed her candidacy at The Daily Collegian this past fall semester. She is a freshman majoring in English and communication arts and sciences.

“I tend to like really emotionally devastating music, just casually,” Santiago said, “not even when I'm sad.”

1. “Georgia” by Phoebe Bridgers

2. “Jupiter” by Flower Face

“It’s so ethereal and soft,” Santiago said. “It’s affectionate. It’s adorable.”

3. “Love Me Like You Used To” by Lord Huron

“I’m a writer, and I’m a creative writer,” she said. “So, I like lyrics that I can just sit there and feel.”

4. “Work Out” by Rainbow Kitten Surprise

“It's one of my favorite songs,” Santiago said. “When I was a kid, I loved ‘Gravity Falls,’ so I have a playlist called ‘Wendy Corduroy Vibes,’ which is almost entirely Rainbow Kitten Surprise.”

5. “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan

“I started resisting listening to [Noah Kahan] for no reason… but someone played his full song in my creative writing class, and [I] really liked it,” she said.

6. “Good For You” by Selena Gomez feat. A$AP Rocky

“I like songs that sound dressed up and sparkly,” Santiago said. “They make you feel like you’re going to one of those black tie events where you’re in a sleek dress.”

7. “American Money” by BØRNS

8. “Hate Me” by Miley Cyrus

“I’ve been loving me some Miley,” Santiago said. “The lyrics are not happy, but the beat is.”

9. “Just Like a Pill” by P!nk

10. “TALK ME DOWN” by Troye Sivan

“I was a massive Troye Sivan fan in 2016,” she said. “When ‘Blue Neighbourhood’ came out, it altered my brain chemistry.”

11. “I Love You But I Love Me More” by MARINA

“It’s one of the more ‘rock’ songs that I really enjoy with the heavy guitar,” Santiago said. “I’m recently single, so… I am protecting myself and my peace.”

12. “Graceland Too” by Phoebe Bridgers

“This song always makes me cry,” Santiago said. “I just kind of like to reflect on the achievements that I’ve done so far and the way life is going for me.”

13. “Lawrence” by Abby Cates

14. “Buzzcut Season” by Lorde

“I’ve been into it since I came [to Penn State] for my [New Student Orientation],” she said. “I was just driving up here and seeing the mountains and all the green, and it was the most beautiful thing while listening to this song.”

15. “Andromeda” by Weyes Blood

“I really like the lyric ‘Treat me right / I’m still a good man’s daughter,’” Santiago said. “All my friends love my dad. He’s very generous, always willing to give my friends rides, and [he] grabs my roommate breakfast every time he comes up.”

You can listen to Santiago’s playlist here.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

5 underrated Black artists to stream, celebrate | Blog My favorite part of discovering new music is finding insanely talented, underrated artists t…