Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is junior photographer Regan Gross, who joined The Daily Collegian in May 2021.

Regan said he describes his music taste as “a mix of R&B and alternative pop.”

“[I listen to] pop but not like top 40s,” Gross (junior-photojournalism) said. “That’s a hard one because I also like EDM.”

1. “Malibu” by Miley Cyrus

“I thought that summer 2017 was a really good year for music,” Gross said. “I would just listen to that [song] with my friends in the car, and it made me think of the beach. It just has beach vibes to it. So I think it is the definition of summer.”

2. “Bad At Love” by Halsey

“I think I like this song because of the instruments,” Gross said. “There’s a piano, a little bit of saxophone. It just kind of feels different from mainstream music, even though it was a mainstream song when it came out. I also like that it’s a story told in the format of a song.”

3. “Love Me Harder” by Ariana Grande feat. The Weeknd

“[‘Love Me Harder’] was the song when it came out my freshman year of high school,” Gross said. “I just thought it was really good when it came out.”

4. “Right Now” by Nick Jonas and Robin Schulz

Gross said he enjoys listening to Nick Jonas because he’s a “really good artist.”

“I think I just like the beat of that song,” Gross said. “It’s kind of more electronic and a picked-up beat. So it’s just something you can dance to or nod your head to.”

5. “Jealous - Remix” by Nick Jonas feat. Tinashe

6. “Bad Things” by Machine Gun Kelly feat. Camilo Cabello

7. “Sue Me” by Sabrina Carpenter

8. “Fingers” by ZAYN

“I think this song should be No. 1 [on the playlist],” Gross said. “I could make a whole playlist about Zayn Malik because I feel like he’s a very diverse artist when it comes to what kind of songs he writes and who he features on his tracks…good vocals, good music.”

9. “queen of broken hearts” by blackbear

Gross got to see blackbear live in concert recently.

“That was one of the songs he sang when he was the opener for Maroon 5,” Gross said. “It was phenomenal. I loved it. Everyone was just dancing, and there were strobe lights…[‘queen of broken hearts’] is such a good song.”

10. “3:15” by Bazzi

“I like Bazzi, he’s kind of in the same boat as Zayn Malik,” Gross said. “They just have really good vocals, and I think Bazzi has really good songwriting. I think ‘3:15’ kind of goes back to the idea that it’s a song about a relationship and processing feelings afterward.”

Gross also said Bazzi is “one of the better male vocalists” in pop music.

11. “Beautiful Mistakes” by Maroon 5 feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“[‘Beautiful Mistakes’] was another song I saw live during Maroon 5,” Gross said. “I was sad Megan Thee Stallion did not come out for that because she was in Philadelphia. If you don’t like Megan Thee Stallion, then in my opinion, you have bad ears.”

12. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

“I think everyone has to like that song,” Gross said. “That was the song everyone was listening to when they went back to school. In my case, I think it was the fall of freshman year vibe… the best part is that it’s not too long, either.”

13. “Woman” by Doja Cat

14. “Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa

15. “Back To U” by SLANDER feat. William Black

“The other half of my music taste is more EDM music, but I think that song is really good because it has a good acoustic guitar and a little bit of electronic music,” Gross said. “I think it’s a really nice, pretty song that anyone can listen to. It’s great when you’re listening in the car or even if you’re just by yourself.”

Gross’ playlist can be found here.

