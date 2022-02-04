Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is news editor Phoebe Cykosky, who joined The Daily Collegian in fall 2020.

“Making playlists is just therapeutic. Literally, anytime I have any random thing happen or I am feeling one certain way, I am like, ‘Oh my God, I got to make a playlist’,” Cykosky (junior-criminology and English) said. “They are representative of certain time periods in your life or things you are going through.”

1. “Yellow Lights” by joe p

“I recently discovered [joe p] and I have been listening to his album on repeat,” Cykosky said.

2. “Cringe” by Matt Maeson

Cykosky said she’s been listening to Matt Maeson since high school.

“One time he liked one of my comments that I posted under his Instagram post. I was honored, so obviously Matt Maeson had to make the playlist,” Cykosky said. “He is pretty much on every playlist I make.”

3. “Ready To Let Go” by Cage The Elephant

4. “Just a Boy” by The Backseat Lovers

5. “Cocaine Jesus” by Rainbow Kitten Surprise

“Over winter break, I was always playing this song in the car with my mom,” Cykosky said.

Cykosky’s mom questioned the song in the start but ended up liking it.

Cykoksy said the lyrics, “When you find an old picture of us, and you clear away the dust I hope you miss me sometimes” can be applied to so many different things, like friendships and relationships.

“People are so focused on moving forward but there are people, regardless of what their position was in your life that help make you who you are,” Cykosky said. “There’s songs like ‘Cocaine Jesus’ that remind you of that.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

6. “WHERE WE ARE” by The Lumineers

7. “Sweet Dreams, TN” by The Last Shadow Puppets, Alex Turner, Miles Kane

“I was that person in middle school that listened to the Arctic Monkeys and The Neighbourhood, and those songs still resonate with me,” Cykosky said. “I love Alex Turner and any song by The Last Shadow Puppets is a 10 out of 10.”

8. “Do You Love Me Still?” by The Kooks

9. “MYSTERY” by Turnstile

Cykosky said lifestyle editor Will Aguirre introduced her to “MYSTERY.”

Cykosky said she likes to listen to the album when she works because it has good instrumentals and she can “get work done without having to actually think about what [she is] listening to.”

10. “Nellie” by Dr. Dog

Cykosky said all of Dr. Dog’s songs are relatively relaxing.

“I heard this song a while ago and recently rediscovered it and had an ‘oh my God’ moment,” Cykosky said. “This is one of their underrated songs and it’s so cute. My name’s not Nellie, but if it was, I would probably die [out of excitement].”

11. “See Me Now” by The Kooks

12. “Every Shade of Blue” by The Head And The Heart

Cykosky said she’s been “obsessed” with The Head And The Heart ever since she heard the song “Rivers and Roads” in her sophomore year of high school.

“The song ‘Every Shade of Blue’ is so pretty,” Cykosky said.

13. “Cherry Wine - Live” by Hozier

Hozier was Cyoksky’s top artist on Spotify last year. She said she listened to one of his songs “over a thousand times.”

14. “Jigsaw” by Conan Gray

“This song just came out, and I think I have already listened to it over 50 times. It’s so good. Conan did a teaser for it on TikTok,” Cykosky said. “The transitions [in the song] are really good.”

15. “Fairytale” by Megan Swift

“It's her newest song. I love Megan, she deserves all the shoutouts in the world. I call myself her biggest fan,” Cykosky said.

Cykosky said she gets song recommendations from everyone on staff, including Swift, the other news editor.

Cykosky’s playlist can be found here.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT