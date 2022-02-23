Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is news features and investigations reporter Anjelica Rubin, who joined The Daily Collegian in spring 2021.

Rubin (sophomore-broadcast journalism) said this playlist is diverse in terms of musical genres and sound.

“I think it's a no skip playlist,” she said.

1. “Stop and Go” by The Regrettes

Rubin said The Regrettes are one of her favorite bands.

She said the pace of the song makes people want to dance around — but it’s also complex in its lyrics, which is something she looks for in songs.

“I am obsessed with all their songs, specifically their album ‘How Do You Love?’ It’s one of my favorite albums of all time,” Rubin said.

2. “Threat of Joy” by The Strokes

Rubin said this was the first Strokes song she ever heard.

“It’s got such a good tune to it,” Rubin said..

Although they didn’t play this song when she saw The Strokes live, it’s one of her favorite songs by the band.

3. “Vickie” by Peach Pit

“My roommate actually introduced me to this song a few weeks ago,” Rubin said.

Rubin takes the time to look up the lyrics to songs to better understand their meanings.

“I love reading lyrics and when songs have good lyrics and portray a story. It makes me even more invested in the song, and that’s what ‘Vickie’ was to me,” Rubin said.

4. “Nevermind” by Phoneboy (feat. Justin Magnaye)

5. “These Days” by Wallows

Wallows is one of Rubin’s favorite bands.

“Their ‘Spring’ EP’ is so fire,” she said.

6. “Ocean Breeze - Acoustic” by Surfaces

“It's something about the lead singer’s voice, it's so calming to me,” Rubin said. “I listen to the song when I’m lying in bed and need a moment to myself. It gives me relaxing energy to wind the day down.”

7. “Uh-huh” by Del Water Gap

8. “I’m Your Wreck” by Mt. Joy

Rubin discovered Mt. Joy last year and got to watch the band live in Philadelphia last semester.

“It was such a surreal experience. Mt. Joy exceeded my expectations, they were insane live,” Rubin said.

9. “Summertime” by Public Library Commute

10.“You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do as You're Told)” by The White Stripes

Rubin said she has always been a big White Stripes fan.

“It’s kind of an iconic song,” Rubin said. “I used to figure skate when I was younger, and I made my coach make me a program around a White Stripes song.”

11.“Tom Brady” by Amy Allen

“PSA to everyone: This is not about the athlete Tom Brady,” Rubin said.

She said she loves when songs leave you wanting more from the artist.

“You just have to take what you have and mold your own experiences into the song, and that’s the song ‘Tom Brady’ for me,” Rubin said.

12. “Delicate” by Taylor Swift

13. “for the people in the back” by ROLE MODEL

“ROLE MODEL, I think, is such an underrated artist,” Rubin said.

Rubin said this song is “direct,” and has elements of an “F you” song, which is what she loves about it.

14. “Lift Off” by Bonsai Trees

Rubin said she saw Bonsai Trees live during her sophomore year of highschool at Movin’ On — a student-run festival at Penn state — with her best friends.

“We became obsessed with them,” Rubin said. “Whenever I get the chance to be with my best friend, we scream this song at the top of our lungs. It reminds me of our time in highschool.”

15. “Is This It” by The Strokes

16. “New Romantics” by Taylor Swift

“I am one of the biggest Swifties,” Rubin said. “Taylor is literally my childhood. I grew up with her and every album of hers represents not only a chapter of her life but a chapter of my life. This song is the most authentic tribute to 1980s synth-pop on the entire album.

“It reminds me of being with my friends who are some of my favorite people in the world.”

Rubin’s playlist can be found here.

