Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is digital managing editor Shane Connelly.

Connelly (senior-digital and print journalism) said this playlist is a collection of songs he simply enjoys listening to despite the subject matter.

“I think if [this playlist] had a deeper meaning, I might have an issue because there's a lot of stuff that's really heavy,” Connelly said, “which would indicate that I might have some deeper problems, but no, I just like how all of them sound.”

Connelly said his playlist is different compared to other staff members at the Collegian.

“I think a decent amount of things on here are things that other people at the Collegian don't listen to,” Connelly said.

1. “The Adults Are Talking” by The Strokes

2. “Becoming the Memory” by Royal Coda

3. “Pretend. Release. The Close” by Emarosa

“Pretend. Release. The Close” is Connelly’s newest addition to the playlist. Emarosa’s lead singer, Jonny Craig, was originally a part of another group on Connelly’s playlist, Dance Gavin Dance.

“I really like [Craig’s] vocals,” Connelly said. “I do like that he's a self taught vocalist, which is cool, and I just like the sound of his voice.”

4. “Foreverest” by Dwellings

5. “Nothing Shameful” by Dance Gavin Dance

6. “A Favor House Atlantic” by Coheed and Cambria

7. “Jolt” by Yvette Young

8. “Landslide” by The Smashing Pumpkins

9. “Noodles” by Shrezzers

Out of all the obscurity, “Noodles” is Connelly’s pick for most obscure song on his playlist due to its combination of instruments.

“That song is really weird,” Connelly said. “It came up in my things you missed in 2020, and I listened to it, and it has, I assume, a saxophone, but [also] like some brass instruments paired with pretty heavy guitar riffs.”

Despite being unsure about Shrezzers as a whole, Connelly said he is a fan of this track.

“I’ve listened to more of their stuff and I don't know how much I like it, but I really like that song,” Connelly said.

10. “Dreamer” by Sea In The Sky

11. “Aeris” by Veil Of Maya

12. “Satellites” by Periphery

13. “Hollow Heart” by Valis Ablaze

14. “Ohms” by Deftones

Deftones is Connelly’s favorite band. The metal group has been performing since 1988, and “Ohms” is the title track for its ninth and most recent album.

Loudwire crowned “Ohms” as the best album of 2020, calling it “another masterwork to their discography.”

15. “Memory” by Polyphia

Connelly’s playlist can be found here.