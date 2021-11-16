The Daily Collegian staffers' spring 2021 playlists | Oliver Ferguson’s top songs

Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is politics and music reporter Oliver Ferguson.

Ferguson (sophomore-political science) started at The Daily Collegian as a candidate in fall 2020, became a THON and administrator reporter during spring 2021, continued writing as a news reporter over the summer, and now he’s both a politics and music reporter.

He said he has “a lot of different kinds of music” in his playlist, and that is his “general taste.”

“I don’t really listen to one specific genre at a time, [I] listen to [a mix], like there is rock, there is rap, there is Bob Marley,” Ferguson said.

1. “Isolation (Ultimate Mix)” by John Lennon

This song is from John Lennon’s album “John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band (The Ultimate Mixes).” Ferguson said this is a great album, and he has been listening to this song a lot lately.

“It is tough to pick one song from it because the whole album kinda just flows as one. It was inspired by his therapy… it gets into deep personal stuff from his past, and ‘Isolation’ feels like how he and Yoko are isolated, sort of like the world against them,” Ferguson said. “It’s a great song, and there are a ton of other great songs that people should check out.”

2. “Lust For Life” by Iggy Pop

“There is not really a story behind this song, but more so the movie I watched, ‘Trainspotting,’ which is a really good movie, and that is the song from the opener,” Ferguson said.

3. “Jazz (We’ve Got)” by A Tribe Called Quest

4. “Perfect Day” by Lou Reed

5. “The Queen Is Dead” by The Smiths

The Smiths is a band Ferguson got into recently. He said “The Queen Is Dead” is a “great album in general.”

“As you can tell by the title, the band is displeased with the British royalty,” Ferguson said. “Great guitar, great drums, the live version is also really good, and Morrissey [has] a great voice, so I recommend it.”

6. “The Gunner’s Dream” by Pink Floyd

7. “Protect Ya Neck (The Jump Off) (feat. Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, Method Man, Masta Killa, RZA, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Cappadonna & GZA]” by Wu-Tang Clan

8. “Rhymes Like Dimes (feat. DJ Cucumber Slice)” by MF DOOM

Ferguson got into MF DOOM during the coronavirus pandemic and said MF DOOM is one of his favorite rappers.

He said “Rhymes Like Dimes” is a good song with great lyrics, praising MF DOOM for his use of samples within his music.

9. “Five Years” by David Bowie

He said David Bowie might be his favorite artist from his playlist at the moment.

“Especially because from the album that I picked, he becomes a completely different character, and he just does so much with his lyrics to convey different ideas,” Ferguson said. “And the album is all about [how] his character is alienist and how he feels alienated from the world in terms of his style and sexuality in a way.

“This whole album is about that, and the song I picked is one of my favorite songs from the album.”

10. “Ballad of a Thin Man” by Bob Dylan

Ferguson said he loves Bob Dylan, and this album “Highway 61 Revisited” is great.

He said Dylan was not a big fan of journalists “at least at the time,” because he felt like journalists did not understand his work.

“This whole song is like journalists being confused by the lifestyle Bob Dylan was in and the stuff he was doing at the time,” Ferguson said. “Really great lyrics — there is really great piano in the background to it — just a great song.”

11. “Redemption Song” by Bob Marley & The Wailers

Ferguson said he got into Bob Marley over the summer.

“This song is really great. Bob Marley [has] a really great voice,” Ferguson said. “It is tough to pick one song from him because there are a lot of great ones I would’ve picked.” Ferguson said.

12. “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd

Ferguson said this is probably his favorite song ever.

“I have this album on vinyl. I [listened] to this song more [at] the beginning of quarantine,” Ferguson. “It is not a long song, and it is more toward simplistic lyrics and structure, but it conveys so much, and it is a phenomenal song.”

He said this song is also special for him since it reminds him of his friends and his hometown.

“I sort of miss them sometimes and that time I guess,” Ferguson said.

13. “Run of the Mill” by George Harrison

14. “The Great Curve (Live)” by Talking Heads

15. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)]” by John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Ferguson said he recommends this song since “it is almost Christmas time.”

“It is also a great song in general, it is also simple but really, really great,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson’s playlist can be found here.