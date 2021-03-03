Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is news editor Megan Swift.

Swift (sophomore-digital and print journalism) said her playlist contains a wide range of music — from modern Taylor Swift to ‘50s classics.

“Music is, I’d say, the best thing in my life. I’ve been singing since I was like 4 or 5 years old, since I could talk,” Swift said. “I didn’t really have a wide range of taste in music for a while. But as I got into high school, I really started to rely on music to get me through the day and get me through weeks.”

1. “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by Starship

2. “Death By A Thousand Cuts” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is Swift’s favorite artist from her playlist, and she was also Swift’s top artist last year on Spotify.

“I didn’t realize I listened to that much of her music, but I guess I do, and we share last names, [so] that always has been kinda cool,” Swift said. “She is awesome. She has great messages she puts out, and I respect her a lot.”

3. “Won’t Go Home Without You” by Maroon 5

4. “Break My Stride” by Matthew Wilder

5. “September Told Me” by Juice

6. “august” by Taylor Swift

Swift picked “august” as her go-to song.

“If I am in a reminiscing mood, I listen to ‘august’ by Taylor Swift. That song came out in the peak of quarantine during summer, and I listen to it nonstop, and I think it is beautiful,” Swift said.

7. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Joseph Vincent

Swift loves ‘50s music because the beat makes her happy. She said she picked this specific version of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” instead of Frankie Valli’s because “it is like an acoustic sort of slow version of it.”

“It’s great for just driving around at night, looking at the stars and stuff,” Swift said.

8. “I Saw the Sign” by Swedish Hit Makers

She picked this song because “it’s so fun [and] so bouncy.”

“I like singing along to that one. I think that is a common theme with the songs I picked,” Swift said. “I like singing along to all of these, and it makes me smile.”

9. “The Tide Is High - Radio Mix” by Atomic Kitten

10. “Sh-Boom” by VoicePlay

11. “Dance with Me Tonight” by Olly Murs

This song is a throwback song for Swift, which is why she picked it.

“I love this song too. I’ve been listening to it for a while,” Swift said. “It continues to be at the top of my playlist.”

12. “Title” by Meghan Tranior

Swift said she is a huge Meghan Trainor fan and said she loved this song since she found it in seventh grade.

“I discovered [her song ‘Title’] in seventh grade. I’ve loved it ever since,” Swift said. “It’s the beat of it. It’s sort of the ‘50s style little bit, and I think that is why I love it so much.”

13. “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I

14. “Take You To Hell” by Ava Max

15. “Heart Of Glass (Live from the iHeart Festival)” by Miley Cyrus

Swift’s playlist can be found here.