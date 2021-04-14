Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is baseball reporter and football editor Max Ralph.

Ralph (freshman-broadcast journalism) listens to all different kinds of songs, so there is no specific theme to his playlist — but he said he enjoys songs with a story.

“I listen to pretty much anything from Disney music to hard metal,” Ralph said. “I would listen to anything — it’s just either stuff that has a story to it or a back story behind it, or just something I can’t get enough of and just listen to it on repeat.”

1. “Weak” by AJR

2. “Take It Easy” by Eagles

Ralph said “Take It Easy” reminds him of a road trip.

“I have the song ‘Take It Easy’ on there because I wanted to put more of a classic song,” Ralph said. “Like I said, I listen to anything.”

3. “Wishing Well” by Juice WRLD

4. “Tonight Tonight” by Hot Chelle Rae

This song has a special meaning to Ralph. Ralph has an older sister with a large age gap, but this song helped them build a relationship.

“My sister is 13 years older than me, so obviously it is a little bit difficult to build a relationship when I’m 5 years old and she is 18,” Ralph said. “But when I was younger and she drove me around [in] the car, I just remember that song would come on, and we [would] both get excited and sing along to it.”

5. “Time of Our Lives” by Pitbull, Ne-Yo

6. “Yeah 3x” by Chris Brown

7. “Guilty Pleasure” by Bryce Vine

Ralph picked this for his go-to song. He played it a lot during summer, and it became his summer anthem.

“It’s not my favorite song on my playlist, but it’s up there,” Ralph said. “[It was] last summer when I found it. It was like, ‘Just have fun! Who cares? You only got one life to live, so go for it’ — and that is how it kinda became my summer anthem.”

8. “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON

9. “Thinking” by NF

Ralph said NF is his favorite artist.

“I relate so much to his music, and I never related to a song more than that,” Ralph said. “One of the lines is actually on my Instagram bio — I found it at a really important time for me. I was kinda going through it, and the message behind it just kinda makes you feel [like] you are not alone."

10. “Planet X” by Calimossa

Ralph said people might not be familiar with this artist or the song. He said he found this song randomly, but he loves it.

“[This Twitch] streamer was playing it, and I just kinda vibe with it. It’s like a rap song, but it’s got a really unique vibe to it,” Ralph said. “[This song] actually ended up being my top played song on my Spotify Wrapped last year.”

11. “Trophies” by Young Money, Drake

12. “Good Directions” by Billy Currington

“I know country is a hot topic around the office, and I know I’m probably gonna get a lot of hate for it, but the Ralph bloodline’s got a fair bit of hillbilly in it down the line,” Ralph said. “That was like the first country song I really liked and fell in love with, and [it] just brought out the good old boy in me.”

13. “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato

14. “Change” by J.Cole

15. “The Way I Am” by Eminem

Ralph said Eminem is his second favorite artist.

“He’s my second favorite behind NF, and ‘The Way I Am’ was like a pump up song for me when I was pissed off and was trying to get in my own head,” Ralph said. “It reminds me of my football days.”

Ralph’s playlist can be found here.

