Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is managing editor Lindsey Toomer.

Toomer (senior-digital and print journalism and global and international studies) shared some old favorites, as well as new music she’s been into.

“I really love music,” Toomer said. “It's a really big part of my life.”

1.“Blue Sky” by Allman Brothers Band

Toomer said “Blue Sky” is her favorite song from this playlist.

“That song, my dad showed it to me, but it’s just one of the happiest songs ever,” Toomer said. “When you listen to it, it puts you in a good mood right away. It’s just very cheery and reminds [me] of the summer.”

2.“Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles

Toomer picked “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles as her go-to song.

“‘Watermelon Sugar’ by Harry Styles is like a personality trait of mine,” Toomer said.

She said she loves this song because she loves watermelons and Harry Styles. Toomer even has watermelon-themed decorations throughout her apartment.

“Watermelon Sugar” was also her top song on Spotify Wrapped last year.

“I can never not listen to that song. I’ll never skip it,” Toomer said. “I will never turn it off if I hear it, I will always blast it.”

3.“Season 2 Episode 3” by Glass Animals

4.“Ohio” by King Princess

Toomer said she recently started listening to King Princess.

“The song ‘Ohio’ by King Princess is one of the newer ones that has been in my playlist,” Toomer said. “She is really good.”

5.“Welcome to the End of Your Life” by THE DRIVER ERA

6.“Suite: Judy Blue Eyes - 2005 Remastered” by Crosby, Stills & Nash

Toomer said this song is long, but she loves the story behind it.

“Crosby, Stills & Nash played at Woodstock, and it was their second performance ever. It is one of the greatest songs ever,” Toomer said. “They were basically nothing..., so I think that is cool. I always think of that when I hear that song.”

7.“If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” by The 1975

Additionally, Toomer is a fan of The 1975.

“I own every single one of their records on vinyl,” Toomer said. “I love them with every ounce of my existence.”

8.“Waterfalls Coming Out Your Mouth” by Glass Animals

9.“Trees” by Twenty One Pilots

10.“China Cat Sunflower-Live in Paris, 1972” by the Grateful Dead

11.“I Know You Rider-Live in Paris, 1972” by the Grateful Dead

Toomer said she has two Grateful Dead songs in her playlists, but she considers them to be one song.

“Those two have to be listened back to back. It’s like the full experience, because it is a live recording of those two songs of when [the] Grateful Dead toured in Europe, and it is one of the best live recordings I’ve ever heard,” Toomer said. “It goes really well when you listen to it back to back.”

12.“Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time” by Panic! At The Disco

13.“I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor” by Arctic Monkeys

14.“She” by Harry Styles

15.“James Dean” by The Wrecks

16.“Paris” by The 1975

Finally, Toomer said she can’t pick one favorite artist.

"It is usually a rotation of three artists,” Toomer said. “My [favorites] lately [have] been Glass Animals, The 1975 and Harry Styles.”

Toomer’s playlist can be found here.