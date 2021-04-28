Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is lifestyle editor Jeremiah “Jerry” Hassel.

Though Hassel has a varied taste in music, he said Taylor Swift is a “really important artist” in his life.

“[Swift] got me through a lot of my mental health struggles when I was younger, and she continues to help me with all the music she comes out with today,” Hassel (junior-digital and print journalism and political science) said. “I listen to her daily.”

Aside from Swift, Hassel said each artist means a lot to him — whether he discovered them recently or has been a longtime fan.

“I think the main theme throughout all of the songs is that they tailor to my personal experiences, and they help me get through some tough times,” Hassel said.

“I Know Places” by Taylor Swift

Hassel has been a fan of Swift for quite a while.

“I feel like Taylor’s music is always going to be there for me when I need to turn to music to help me,” he said.

“Between The Raindrops” by Lifehouse, Natasha Bedingfield

This song has a special meaning and story behind it: Hassel listened to this song for the first time with his aunt — who he no longer speaks to.

“We had a kind of falling out over an article that I published this semester relating to my status as a member of the LGBTQ community,” Hassel said. "The song is more forlorn to me now because I always attach it to good memories that I had with my aunt. It really helped shape the style of music I’m into today.”

“100 Bad Days” by AJR

“In The Dark” by Camila Cabello

“Water Under the Bridge” by Adele

“Sweet but Psycho” by Ava Max

“Dangerously” by Charlie Puth

“People Help the People” by Birdy

Hassel said this is an incredible song with beautiful meaning behind it.

“You can feel all her hopes and dreams in this song, but you can also feel her pain caused by the way the world is,” Hassel said. “You can feel her struggle trying to make the world a better place and her constant failures. It really just speaks to me, and I feel like it would speak to a lot of people too.”

“Paradise” by Bazzi

“How Would You Feel (Paean)” by Ed Sheeran

This is the song that got Hassel into Ed Sheeran. After listening to this song, he ended up listening to all of Sheeran’s songs and “got hooked.”

“When I first listened to it, it was on a random Pandora playlist when, for some reason, I still used Pandora,” Hassel said. “That song came on and the vibes were so naturey and Irish and happy. It took me to almost a fantasy world, and it made me realize how talented of an artist Ed Sheeran is.”

“Writer In The Dark” by Lorde

“To Be Human” by MARINA

This is a song that popped up on Hassel’s Spotify Daily Mix during his sophomore year, and it made him realize how much he really likes MARINA’s music.

Released on her 2019 album “Love + Fear,” this song stood out to him the most from MARINA’s repertoire.

“It made me realize traveling the world, learning about cultures and trying to be the most well-rounded person I can be is the main goal of my life, and [this] song really reminds me of that goal when I listen to it,” Hassel said.

“Work Song” by Hozier

“Easier” by 5 Seconds of Summer

“Mind Is A Prison” by Alec Benjamin

“Golden” by Harry Styles

“Don’t Blame Me” by Taylor Swift

Hassel said he chose this song as his last song because it is “incredibly powerful and incredibly meaningful” to him.

“This song had perhaps the greatest impact on my life out of any other song in my playlist,” Hassel said.

He said the song reminds him of his struggles with anxiety and depression but soothes his racing brain at the same time.

“I chose to wrap up with that because it is not only a good finale song, but it’s also a really, really powerful display of the emotional and musical ability of Taylor Swift,” Hassel said. “ I felt like ending the playlist with this song tied everything together and sent home the meaning I was trying to convey.”

Hassel’s playlist can be found here.