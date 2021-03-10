This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is wrestling reporter Jake Aferiat.

Aferiat (senior-digital and print journalism and political science) said he is a big fan of the Motown genre, especially “soul sounds like [the] ‘50s and ‘60s.”

“I just think there's something about [Motown] that it's impossible to not enjoy,” Aferiat said. “Whether it's melodically, lyrically, vocally – I just think it's the whole package, so I think that's a big part of it.”

Aferiat noted while his playlist contains a few love songs, the main theme of his selections are songs he simply enjoys.

“There are a few love songs in there and everything like that, but it's just because they're good songs,” Aferiat said, “not necessarily because of the meaning behind them or the romance behind it or anything like that.”

“It Don’t Matter” by Jacob Collier

“It Don’t Matter” is the most recent addition to Aferiat’s playlist.

Aferiat said Collier is a “multi-instrumentalist” and “plays everything under the sun.”

As “a sucker for a good baseline,” Aferiat said this song was on repeat as soon as he first heard it: “The second I heard it, I couldn't stop playing it.”

“Watch You Burn” by Chris Stapleton

“Old King Coal” by Sturgill Simpson

“I Wonder” by Rodriguez

Aferiat said “I Wonder” is the most obscure song on his playlist.

He said the artist Rodriguez had “basically no domestic success” but went on to become one of the top selling musical artists of all time in South Africa.

Aferiat recommends the Netflix documentary “Searching for Sugar Man,” which tells the story of Rodriguez.

“La Vie En Rose” by Edith Piaf

“Living for the City” by Stevie Wonder

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Merry Clayton

Aferiat said along with “Living for the City” by Stevie Wonder, “Bridge Over Troubled Water” is his most listened to song on his playlist.

Aferiat said Merry Clayton is best known for her work on The Rolling Stones track “Gimme Shelter.” As a cover of the Simon and Garfunkel original, Clayton’s version strips the softer style of the former and embraces a more soulful approach, making it a favorite for Aferiat.

“I think [Clayton’s] version just does something that's a lot different than Simon and Garfunkel's,” Aferiat said. “I think Simon and Garfunkel's is very calm and serene and moving. This is very much of the time period of Motown and Soul and a lot of those big rockers, especially the British invasion guys, so, I think that's certainly what makes it interesting.”

“The Great Pretender” by Roy Orbison

“I Could Never Be President” by David Ruffin

“Heart of Gold” by Charles Bradley

“Heart of Gold'' is Aferiat’s favorite track on the playlist.

As a cover of the original by Neil Young, Aferiat said Charles Bradley did not garner popularity until a “meteoric rise in the early 2010s.”

Aferiat said Bradley can be heard in the theme for the Netflix show “Big Mouth” with the track “Changes,” a cover of Black Sabbath’s version.

While he is a fan of Young’s version, Aferiat prefers Bradley’s rendition of “Heart of Gold.”

“I like the Neil Young version,” Aferiat said. “But I think [Bradley’s cover] just takes it up to a whole different level.”

“I Like to Live the Love'' by B.B. King

“Stay With Me” by Lorraine Ellison

“Three Button Hand Me Down” by Faces

“Slippery People” by Talking Heads

“People Have The Power” by Patti Smith

“Gimme a Little Sign” by Ricky Nelson

“New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel

Billy Joel is one of Aferiat’s favorite artists. Despite only picking one song, Aferiat said there were many other possible choices from Joel, whether it be “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” or “Vienna.”

Aferiat saw Joel perform at Madison Square Garden and said the artist is a hit-maker.

“He, for my money, puts out bangers,” Aferiat said. “I saw him in concert not that long ago, and it was still a great concert.”

To listen to Aferiat’s playlist, click here.