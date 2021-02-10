Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is news editor Jade Campos.

Campos (junior-digital and print journalism) credits her mom for many of the songs on her playlist.

“I was really influenced by her taste and her style, and she forced us into listening to all this stuff,” Campos said, “but it's really good, so I'm not mad about it.”

Beyond the quality of the songs, Campos’ picks also hold a sentimental feeling during the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“I feel like these were all songs that I already really loved throughout my life,” Campos said. “But now that I connect them with specific memories, it helps me feel a little bit more nostalgic now, especially during a time when I can't really connect with people the way that I used to and can't have all those memories that I had.”

1. “Across the Universe” by The Beatles

The Beatles is Campos’ favorite band, with Paul McCartney being her favorite member of the group.

Campos was even named after her favorite Beatle — her middle name is McCartney.

“If anybody knows me, you know that I'm obsessed with The Beatles,” Campos said. “I know everything about The Beatles.”

2.“champagne problems” by Taylor Swift

3.“Motion Sickness” by Phoebe Bridgers

4.“Should Have Known Better” by Sufjan Stevens

5.“She’s Always A Woman” by Billy Joel

6.“Daily Nightly” by The Monkees

7.“Adore You” by Harry Styles

8.“Tambourine-N-Thyme” by Nana Grizol

Campos said “Tambourine-N-Thyme” is the one song she believes would be on no one else’s playlist. After discovering Nana Grizol in high school, Campos became a fan of the folk-indie group because of its “poetic-like” lyrics.

“[The lyrics] don't really make a lot of sense in the context of a normal song, but it helps describe your feelings perfectly in a way that I can't even fathom,” Campos said.

9.“Lovebug” by the Jonas Brothers

Currently the most played song on her playlist, Campos said the Jonas Brothers “weren’t super prominent” in her music taste when she was younger.

However, she still loves many Jonas Brothers songs, with “Lovebug” topping them all.

“I just think it's a really cute song,” Campos said. “The lyrics are really good, but the instrumental is also really good. They're a really good boy band that's not just fun, cute, boppy songs. They have really good stuff.”

10.“Space Cowboy” by Kacey Musgraves

11.“Wish You Were Sober” by Conan Gray

12.“Life on Mars?” by David Bowie

13.“Rocket Man” by Elton John

Campos has “always loved Elton John.” As a member of Penn State’s Blue Band, she was able to perform one of the artist’s most popular songs last year during a space- themed show.

“‘Rocket Man’ was one of the songs in the space show, and that was our routine,” Campos said. “We loved that song. We were like, ‘we have to do ‘Rocket Man,’ every time we were on.”

14.“Candy” by Robbie Williams

15.“Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon

Campos’ playlist can be found here.