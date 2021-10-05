Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is columnist Imani Williams. Williams (senior-broadcast journalism) has been a reporter for the Daily Collegian for over a year now. She has been a lifestyle reporter in the past, as well as on photo staff.

Williams said she likes upbeat and chill songs. She also said she likes rap songs.

“This playlist has all different types of songs going from chill music to upbeat music,” Williams said. “I just call the playlist ‘Chill Vibez.’”

She said this playlist represents what she listens to every day while waking up, riding the bus or walking to class. It helps her to be “motivated for the day.”

1.“Have Mercy” by Chlöe

Among other songs in the playlist, this is a newer song, Williams said.

“I would say I really like this song because it has an upbeat tune to it, and you can dance to it,” Williams said. “And I actually love her as an artist, and I love what she’s about, so I support her.”

2.“Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)” by Drake

This is an upbeat song Williams said she likes — and she said she also loves the lyrics as well.

“I first heard this song in my friend’s car and grown to love it ever since,” Williams said. “It’s the beat and the lyrics that get me. The song is self-explanatory.”

3.“Essence (feat. Tems)” by WizKid

4.“WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (Remix)” by BIA & Nicki Minaj

5.“Hats Off” by Lil Baby, Lil Durk & Travis Scott

Williams said this is one of the most played songs from her playlist, and it is just her “type of song.” She also picked Lil Baby and Lil Durk as her favorite rappers.

“‘Hats Off’ by Lil Baby and Lil Durk is just one of those songs that will get your morning starting correctly,” Williams said.” It’s one of those songs you listen to while you’re walking from one class to the next, I have to stop myself from dancing.”

She added she likes the message behind the song as well, since they talk about the things they went through and it motivates her

6.“Twerkulator” by City Girls

7.“Hard For The Next” by Moneybagg Yo & Future

8.“Can I” by Kehlani

9."EVERY CHANCE I GET (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk)” by DJ Khaled

10.“Good Days” by SZA

This song is special to Williams, since it helped carry her through tough times.

“This song got me through a lot when I was going through the absolute worst breakup ever,” Williams said. “I attach this song to my power as well as my peace. This song does not take me back to the dreadful moments that I experienced during that time, but it reminds me that good days are ahead and not all bad times last forever.”

She also likes the message behind it, and whenever she’s feeling down, this would be the song she would listen to get encouragement. Williams said for that reason, she recommends this song.

11.“Come Thru” by Summer Walker & Usher

Williams said this is the song she would listen to when she drives, especially for long ones.

“I pay more attention to the beat than I do the actual lyrics, but both aspects are great,” Williams said. “Summer Walker’s whole album was incredible, so it’s hard to just choose this one, but I do recommend it.”

12.“No More Parties (Remix) (feat. Lil Durk)” by Coi Leray

Williams said she plays this song often, and she likes it because it’s a catchy song. She said she loves the vibe of the song, and it makes her want to get up and start dancing.

“This is a good one if you just want to dance around and get ready to go out,” Williams said.

Williams said this song is good to “just kind of get your blood pressure going.”

13.“Said Sum (Remix) (feat. City Girls & DaBaby)” by Moneybagg Yo

14.“Backdoor” by Lil Durk

15.“For the Love of New York” by Polo G & Nicki Minaj

16.“Lie To Me (feat. Lil Durk)” by Queen Naija

Williams picked Queen Naija and Summer Walker as her two favorite artists. She said she likes them since their music speaks to her in many different ways.

“Typically when I’m going through a heartbreak or boy troubles, their music gets me through it,” Williams said.

17.“I’m Her (feat. Kiana Ledé)” by Queen Naija

Williams said she listens to this song whenever she doesn’t feel her best.

“This song reminds me of who I am,” Williams said. “And it’s one of those songs that’ll make you feel extremely powerful.”

Williams’ playlist can be found here.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE