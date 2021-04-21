This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is lifestyle editor and future managing editor Becky Marcinko.

Marcinko (junior-digital and print journalism) has an eclectic mix ranging from pop-punk to classic rock. While she tries to make suggestions for other Collegian staff members, Marcinko said many do not listen.

“I think since the interviewer does not listen to my music suggestions, pretty often [staffers do not listen],” Marcinko said.

1. “Delicate” by Taylor Swift

As a self-proclaimed “Swiftie,” Marcinko became a fan of Taylor Swift after she released her second album, “Fearless.” However Marcinko admits at times she “had some questionable moments” from Swift’s discography with projects such as “1989.”

Regardless of these moments, Marcinko said she and others have been able to go through the ups-and-downs of life alongside Swift.

“I think the thing about Taylor Swift is that a lot of girls in our generation feel they've grown up with her,” Marcinko said.

2. “Ziggy Stardust” by David Bowie

Marcinko attributes her love for David Bowie and other classic artists to her parents. Alongside Bowie, she said her dad was a big Beatles fan, while her mom loved the Grateful Dead.

“A lot of my music tastes, specifically the old stuff, comes from my parents, which I feel like a lot of people can relate to,” Marcinko said. “I come from a really big music family, my dad especially really loves Bowie, so it's in the background of my life for a little bit. But once I started to actually listen to music I was like ‘this is actually very good.’”

3. “Wait a Minute!” by WILLOW

While it may not be her favorite track on the playlist, Marcinko said you can find “Wait a Minute!” on every playlist she makes.

4. “Wedding Song” from “Hadestown”

5. “Like a Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan

6. “Flesh without Blood” by Grimes

7. “Flashlight” by The Front Bottoms

8. “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes” by Paul Simon

9. “Goodbye Earl” by The Chicks

10. “Speak Now” by Taylor Swift

11. “Everything’s Alright”from “Jesus Christ Superstar”

“Everything’s Alright” is Marcinko’s pick for the most obscure song on her playlist. Coming from the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Marcinko said she was a big fan of the show after seeing it more than once.

“When it came to Pittsburgh in January 2020, I went to take my mom as a Christmas present, just because she is very Catholic and really likes that show,” Marcinko said. “But then I went again two days later because I liked it so much.”

12. “ivy” by Taylor Swift

As the newest addition to her playlist, Marcinko’s pick of “ivy” comes from the Taylor Swift album “evermore.”

This is a standout on the album for Marcinko due to its uniqueness compared to other Swift tracks.

“It's very different [from] a lot of her other stuff even compared to her new stuff on ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore,’” Marcinko said. “The only way I can describe it is it's kind of witchy.”

13. “Life on Mars?” by David Bowie

14. “The Origin Of Love” from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

15. “I Can Do Better Than That” from “The Last Five Years”

As a fan of theatre and musicals, Marcinko said “I Can Do Better Than That” from “The Last Five Years” is her current favorite track on the playlist.

The song comes from the film adaption of the musical, which Marcinko said is one of her top-picks for best musical.

“It's a great song, it's probably the best one from the whole show,” Marcinko said. “I really like the character who sings it, Cathy. I can relate a lot to her.”

Marcinko’s playlist can be found here.