Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian featured playlist staffer is sports editor and future digital managing editor Andrew Porterfield.

Porterfield (sophomore-digital and print journalism) said his playlist does not have a specific theme. Rather, it encompasses his love for different genres of music — with one exception.

“I enjoy basically every type of music except for pop country,” Porterfield said. “So, I just chose my favorite songs from each genre.”

“When The Curtains Fall” by Greta Van Fleet

Porterfield said his favorite song on the playlist is “When The Curtains Fall” by Greta Van Fleet.

Despite being divisive in the rock community due to its similar sound to former acts, Porterfield said he is still a fan of the group’s work.

“I love [Greta Van Fleet],” Porterfield said. “I know they kind of started off as like a cover band and everything, and a lot of classic rockers don't like them because they think they're just covering songs and don't really bring their own voice.”

“Run Wild” by Jon Bellion

“Creeker” by Tyler Childers

“Creeker” is Porterfield’s choice for the song no other Collegian staffer would have on their playlist.

“It's kind of like an old country/bluegrass type of song, and no other Collegian member likes that except for me,” Porterfield said. “And then I get accosted for it on the daily.”

Hailing from southern Virginia, Porterfield said his father introduced him to the genre and remembers childhood moments from this track.

“Whenever we would go on road trips, he would blast the bluegrass and go 30 miles over the speed limit,” Porterfield said. “It would just be a very fun time.”

“VIBEZ” by DaBaby

Porterfield’s selection of DaBaby’s “VIBEZ” stems from the song’s introduction, which he said is “a great symbol of who [DaBaby] is.”

“I chose DaBaby because at the beginning of ‘VIBEZ’ — he doesn't do this at the beginning of every song — but at the beginning of ‘VIBEZ’ he does his catch phrase, which is ‘let's go,’” Porterfield said. “I think that just really demonstrates the whole vibe of DaBaby.”

“Tequila Sunrise” by The Eagles

“Cryin’” by Aerosmith

“Winter” by Khalid

“Used To” by Drake, Lil Wayne

“Wake Up, Wake Up” by The Grass Roots

“I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

“Like A G6” by Far East Movement, The Cataracs, DEV

“Ultralight Beam” by Kanye West

“Ultralight Beam” is Porterfield’s most listened to track on the playlist.

Derived from his sophomore year of high school, Porterfield said he listens to the track “at least once a week.” The song even made it onto another playlist for Porterfield.

“My shower playlist was ‘Ultralight Beam’ and a few other songs,” Porterfield said. “But I would always choose ‘Ultralight Beam,’ and that was the only song I would listen to because it's so long. It gets me through the entire shower, and I learned all the words to it within a week, which is something I'm not good at at all.”

“Take My Hand” by Lexera, Kim Bythewood

As the newest addition to Porterfield’s playlist, “Take My Hand” was produced by a friend of his and was released late 2020.

“It's kind of like EDM,” Porterfield said. “And it's a banger. When the beat drops, it drops.”

“Scarface Rozay Gotti” by Wale

“Never Ending Story” by Gaten Matarazzo, Gabriella Pizzolo

“Never Ending Story” comes from the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” which Porterfield said he did not get into until it garnered more popularity.

A cover of the original track by Limahl, Porterfield said despite Matarazzo and Pizzolo’s questionable vocals, he still enjoys this track.

“Neither of them can actually sing, but the way it's just put together, it's so good,” Porterfield said. “It's better than the real song, which is from like, another movie from the 1980s or ‘90s.”

Porterfield’s playlist can be found here.