Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is opinion editor Joe Eckstein.

Joe Eckstein’s (senior-broadcast journalism) said his taste in music was influenced by his dad and contains a lot of hip-hop.

“I was trying to encapsulate all the genres that I listen to,” Eckstein said. “... But you know what I am comfortable with the choices that I made… they truly personify who I am.”

1. “Ain’t That Easy” by D’Angelo

Eckstein said this is probably his most played song recently. D’Angelo is an artist he recently discovered as well.

“I discovered the ‘Black Messiah,’ which was the first album I listened to from him that’s very similar to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ in a lot of ways,” Eckstein said.

Just as it is the opening song on the album, Eckstein said he decided to place the track at the top of his own playlist since it fits well.

“D’Angelo’s vocal performance on that coupled with the varying instrumentals and the production — it’s just hard to find an opening track as good as that,” Eckstein said.

2. “1539 N. Calvert” by JPEGMAFIA

3. “The Modern Age” by The Strokes

4. “Off The Grid” by Kanye West

Eckstein picked Kanye West as one of his favorite artists. And, he said this song is one of Kanye West’s best songs in a while.

“[The song] features Playboi Carti, which is one of my favorite artists as well… it’s a really great dystopian track that has a take on a New York-style trap in a way,” Eckstein said. “It features a great verse from him, from Fivio Foreign. I think it really makes the album for me — that’s been on repeat for me a lot.”

5. “GONE, GONE / THANK YOU” by Tyler, The Creator

6. “Rosa Parks” by Outkast

“Outkast is one of my all-time favorite groups, thanks to my dad, but Outkast is obviously a pretty popular group, but I think people don’t realize their Atlanta roots — and ‘Rosa Parks’ is a great example of that,” Eckstein said. “It couples their ability as rappers but also with their sense of soulness and funk, and it’s such a vibrant song and so hard not to just tap your foot to it. It’s just that good.”

He also said this song was used in Michael Jordan’s documentary “The Last Dance” and paired well with the film.

7. “Robes” by Freddie Gibbs, Madlibs, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt

8. “Weight” by redveil

9. “DUCKWORTH.” by Kendrick Lamar

Eckstein said he is a huge Kendrick Lamar fan. He said “DUCKWORTH.” is the song he listens to the most from the playlist.

“‘DUCKWORTH.’ was such an interesting song because [of the] three different beat switches from 9th Wonder, my favorite producer,” Eckstein said. “The storytelling of the song is just so impressive, it really feels like you’re watching, you’re actually listening to almost like a movie in a way.”

10. “Ivy” by Frank Ocean

11. “When Doves Cry” by Prince

12. “Electric Relaxation” by A Tribe Called Quest

Eckstein said besides Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, A Tribe Called Quest is his favorite artist from the playlist. He said the band is also special to him since his dad got him into the music.

“They are a ‘90s jazz, rap group that my dad really got me into. I think as much as I love their music, as the whole connection I developed with my dad as a result of it,” Eckstein said. “I wouldn’t have 90% of these songs if it had not been for him.”

One reason why he said he likes the “soothing track” is because the two rappers Q-Tip and Phife Dawg work like “yin and yang” with their contrasting inflections.

“It makes you feel like you are in New York, which is where they are from,” Eckstein said. “It’s just a really great feeling, like you are walking around the city.”

13. “Instant Crush” by Daft Punk, Julian Casablancas

14. “Folie Á Deux” by Mach-Hommy, Westside Gunn, Keisha Plum

15. “Everybody Loves The Sunshine” by Roy Ayers Ubiquity

Eckstein’s playlist can be found here.