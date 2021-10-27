Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is lifestyle features reporter Colton Lucas.

Lucas (senior-digital and print journalism) started at The Daily Collegian in spring 2021 as a lifestyle candidate. During this past summer semester, they were on news staff.

Lucas’ playlist contains various songs they are obsessed with — including the songs they discovered years ago. They call it the “Epitome of Colton,” and it is 53 minutes of everything they love when it comes to music.

“There is a lot of pop music, there is a lot of folksy stuff,” Lucas said. “So it is just a whole lot of wide range of things.”

1. “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany

Lucas said this is the song they will listen to if they want to be happy.

“It is so flipping good. It’s such a good song, such a bop,” Lucas said. “When I need to feel happy and need to jam out, this is the No. 1 song I would go to. I absolutely love this one.”

2. “Achilles Come Down” by Gang of Youths

Lucas said this is a song they discovered before the pandemic, and it is probably their all-time favorite song.

“I don’t even know how I discovered it, but I just related to it so much,” Lucas said. “It is a really deep song about suicide and depression, and there were kinda a lot of deep kinda elements, but I just love this song.”

Lucas said they listened to this song “on repeat constantly” during the pandemic, so at this point, it’s a comfort song for them.

They said they were going through a rough patch during the pandemic —“as most people did”— and sometimes they would repeat this song for hours.

3. “Mykonos” by Fleet Foxes

4. “Jason” by BONNIE PARKER

BONNIE PARKER is a “really small indie artist,” according to Lucas.

Lucas said they discovered this song in 2019 and had never heard of BONNIE PARKER before.

“So discovering that music, I fell into a rabbit hole of listening to more of his music,” Lucas said.

Lucas added this is a “very special” song for them.

5. “THATS WHAT I WANT” by Lil Nas X

6. “XS” by Rina Sawayama

7. “Alice - LSDXOXO Remix” by Lady Gaga, LSDXOXO

8. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

Lucas said they were late to listen to this song, but they are “obsessed” with it.

9. “Susie Save Your Love” by Allie X, Mitski

10. “Blue Eyes” by MIKA

11. “Make Your Own Kind Of Music” by Cass Elliot

Lucas said this is more of an older song among their playlist — but they said it’s a beautiful song, and they love it.

“Beautiful song, very folksy. It’s an older song, I don’t think a lot of people really know it,” Lucas said. “I think a lot of people know Cass Elliot from the time in The Mamas & the Papas, but this song — her single — is incredible.”

12. “Heavy Crown” by Trixie Mattel

Lucas said if they need to choose one favorite artist, they would choose Trixie Mattel, as they’re a “huge Trixie Mattel stan.”

Mattel is a drag queen, but Lucas said her music is “folksy” and “reminiscent of Dolly Parton’s old school country” — which they said for a drag queen, is “reverent and so hilarious.”

Lucas said despite coming from a rural area, they weren’t always a fan of country.

“I always viewed the country as a very conservative thing, that sometimes the elements and the themes within country did not resonate with me until I got to college and found queer and trans country artists like Trixie Mattel and Orville Peck — who is also in this playlist,” Lucas said.

Lucas said when they discovered the country from that perspective — from the queer perspective — it changed their whole view of the country.

“It has been so much fun getting to discover new artists,” Lucas said.

13. “Born This Way - The Country Road Version” by Orville Peck

14. “Euphoria” by Loreen

15. “Easy On Me” by Adele

Lucas said this is not only a good song, but the meaning behind the song is incredible as well.

“Ms. Adele — I mean just iconic,” Lucas said.

“I am so proud of this playlist — it is so good and very much me.”

Lucas’ playlist can be found here.