The Daily Collegian staffers’ fall 2021 playlist⼁Zech Lambert's top songs

Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is sports editor Zech Lambert.

Lambert (senior-broadcast journalism) started at the Collegian during the summer between his sophomore and junior years. He was initially a hockey reporter and is now a sports editor.

Lambert said he likes “a little bit of everything” when it comes to music. He said he likes rap, country and pop.

“I like lyrical music,” Lambert said. “I like artists like Eminem who are just great lyricists.”

1. “Killer (feat. Jack Harlow & Cordae) - Remix” by Eminem

Lambert said he likes the lyricism of Eminem and Jack Harlow in this song.

“Just both of their flows on that beat is really fun to listen to,” Lambert said.

Lambert said he considers Harlow to be a “young Eminem.”

“He’s really funny too, so I love listening to him and [Eminem] on the same song,” Lambert said.

2. “SUPERSTAR” by Dro Kenji

3. “Bloody Emotions” by Lil Skies

4. “Gnat” by Eminem

Lambert said he feels Eminem is showing off with this song.

“He just goes ham,” Lambert said. “To me, I just love Eminem going absolutely crazy on a beat.”

Lambert said he enjoys how Eminem incorporates different flows and beats on this one song.

“He showcases that he’s not one-dimensional,” Lambert said.

Lambert also said he enjoys how Eminem discusses modern issues in the song.

5. “STILL CHOSE YOU (feat. Mustard)” by The Kid LAROI

6. “GONE (feat. Trippie Redd)” by Paris Shadows

7. “Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)” by Eminem

Lambert said this is his favorite Eminem song.

“My two favorite artists of all time are on this song,” Lambert said. “I remember listening to this for the first time and thinking, ‘This is nuts.’”

Lambert said he feels the last verse showcases Eminem’s rap abilities.

“Nobody can really compete with him in terms of versatility and speed,” Lambert said. “All of that is encapsulated in one song.”

8. “emotions” by iann dior

Lambert said he likes iann dior’s voice and considers him to be “underrated.”

“I just really vibe with him,” Lambert said. “You can turn him on, and if you’re in a mood to sing or just listen, he’s somebody that's good for that.”

Lambert said the song “emotions” has the “vibiness” as well as the “emotion'' that he typically enjoys in music.

9. “Who Shot Cupid?” by Juice WRLD

Impressed by Juice WRLD’s vocals in this song, Lambert said he likes the way the artist’s voice sounds, as he does not hear it often.

“Personally, I really like it,” Lambert said. “He has a really underrated voice.”

Lambert said he enjoys the “untapped emotion” that Juice WRLD has in this song.

“He really puts what he feels into the song,” Lambert said.

10. “Titanic” by Juice WRLD

11. “shots in the dark (with Trippie Redd)” by iann dior

12. “don’t wanna believe” by iann dior

Lambert’s playlist can be found here.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

The Daily Collegian staffers’ fall 2021 playlist⼁Kate Irwin’s top songs This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is mental health reporter Kate Irwin, who joined in spring 2021. Prior to becoming a mental health reporter, Irwin (junior-public relations) previously was a lifestyle reporter.