Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is student life reporter Sarah Pellis.

“According to Spotify, I am a hip-hop and an indie person, which is what I’d describe myself as, but I will listen to anything,” Pellis (junior-digital and print journalism) said. “It’s a weird mix, and I don’t usually listen to them together.”

1. “Duvet” by bôa

2. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

3. “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls

“Lately, I’ve been going back to the early 2000s vibes,” Pellis said. “Phoebe Bridgers does a cover of this with Maggie Rogers on SoundCloud, and it’s really good.”

4. “Roslyn” by Bon Iver and St. Vincent

Roslyn appears on the “Twilight” movie soundtrack — a movie Pellis said she also enjoys.

“It’s kind of a depressing song, but it’s almost like a comfort song for me,” she said.

5. “Heat Above” by Greta Van Fleet

6. “Need (Amperland, NY”) by Pinegrove

Pellis said she has been a fan of Pinegrove since discovering them in high school.

“[Pinegrove] is indie emo,” Pellis said. “They’re very peaceful and chill all the time, and their live music is so good.”

7. “Motion Sickness” by Phoebe Bridgers

Pellis said she enjoyed Bridgers’ music long before her latest album “Punisher” skyrocketed her to fame.

“It’s a good, depressing album, so I think it hit people hard,” she said.

8. “Myron” by Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert was the surprise artist at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, which Pellis attended this year.

9. “Off the Grid” by Kanye West

10. “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M.

11. “favorite crime” by Olivia Rodrigo

12. “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” by WILLOW (featuring Travis Barker)

13. “Solar Power” by Lorde

14. “Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)” by The Hollies

15. “Need To Know” by Doja Cat

Pellis’ playlist can be found here.