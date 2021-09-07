Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is sports editor Luke Vargas.

Vargas (sophomore-digital and print journalism) said he’s been mostly listening to folk and indie rock over the summer.

“I’ve always listened to rap and different pop songs,” Vargas said. “But I’ve been starting to lean away from that and have just really gotten into folk music.”

Vargas’ playlist consists of several songs from folk groups like The Avett Brothers and Caamp and indie rock bands like Mt. Joy.

1. “Dirty Love” by Mt. Joy

This is the first song by Mt. Joy on Vargas’ playlist. The track is from Mt. Joy’s self-titled 2018 album, “Mt. Joy.” Vargas said this song is about “hookup culture” and some of its downsides.

“It’s a regretful song,” Vargas said. “At the end, it has this message about how hookup culture only brings you temporary happiness.”

Vargas said he enjoys how the song maintains a “fun and exciting” energy for most of it and then concludes on a more “regretful” tone.

“To me, that's relatable,” Vargas said. “I want my relationships to be something more than temporary, something that’s a little more powerful.”

2. “Peach Fuzz” by Caamp

3. “All That and More (Sailboat)” by Rainbow Kitten Surprise

“All That and More (Sailboat)” is a song from the indie group Rainbow Kitten Surprise. It’s featured on the band’s 2013 album “Seven+Mary.”

Vargas said the song is the narrator desiring to give his girlfriend “all that and more.” The song also allegorically places the girlfriend of the singer as the captain of a sailboat, he said.

“I think that’s a great idea,” Vargas said. “You’re willing to give everything to that relationship, and I think it’s a really fun song.”

Vargas said he enjoys the lyrics of this song, something that is important to him when it comes to finding music he likes.

“If [a song] isn’t lyrically strong, I don’t know why I would want to listen to it,” Vargas said. “For me, when I listen to music, if the lyrical substance isn’t good, then I don’t want to listen to it.”

4. “All the Debts I Owe” by Caamp

5. “Rearrange Us” by Mt. Joy

6. “Good Kisser” by Lake Street Dive

7. “When My Time Comes” by Dawes

8. “26” by Caamp

9. “Murder in the City” by The Avett Brothers

“Murder in the City” is a song from The Avett Brothers’ 2008 EP “The Second Gleam.” The song is one of the “slower and softer” songs on Vargas’ playlist.

The song, as indicated by the title, is about murder, which Vargas noted is a common theme among songs by The Avett Brothers.

“It’s a really bleak subject, but it’s this really beautiful and slow song,” Vargas said. “Being murdered is such a hateful way to die, and it’s not the way anyone wants to go out.”

Vargas said the song is about a letter the singer has for when he dies, and the singer asks that his loved ones not seek revenge for the murder.

“It’s all about dying peacefully and making sure the important things are taken care of,” Vargas said. “To [the narrator], his possessions are not important. It’s just about letting his family know he loves them.”

10. “Mt. Joy” by Mt. Joy

“Mt. Joy” is Vargas’ favorite song on his playlist. The song also comes from the album “Mt. Joy.” The name of the band, song and album come from a township near where the group grew up in Philadelphia.

“The song is all about this idea of a place where people can live freely, without insecurities or inhibitions,” Vargas said. “I like to listen to this song because those are values that I subscribe to.”

Vargas also said the song reminds him of his friends because they also “share these values.”

“When I listen to this song, I think of them, and I think of being myself around them,” Vargas said. “Being in college, you have a lot of people who put on facades and are not focused on being themselves.”

11. “By and By” by Caamp

12. “The Ballad of Love and Hate” by The Avett Brothers

13. “So Long, Honey” by Caamp

“So Long, Honey” is one of several songs by folk band Caamp on Vargas’ playlist. Vargas described the song as “slow and melancholy” but still possesses a “serious power.”

“The themes and the messages are all about yearning and desire,” Vargas said. “But it’s done in a beautiful and powerful way.”

Vargas additionally said he enjoys the banjo and the guitar parts of the song specifically. He said the vocals complement the instruments and make it “beautiful.”

14. “Timshel” by Mumford and Sons

15. “No Hard Feelings” by The Avett Brothers

Vargas’ playlist can be found here.