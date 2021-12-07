The Daily Collegian staffers’ fall 2021 playlist⼁Kit Schroder’s top songs

Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is lifestyle editor Kit Schroder.

Schroder (junior-digital and print journalism) joined the Collegian in spring 2020 and was an arts — now called lifestyle — candidate. In summer 2020, she worked as a news and sports reporter and became a lifestyle features reporter in the fall. She also was the downtown and campus blogger in spring 2021.

Schroder said working at the Collegian has made her taste in music better.

“We all just send each other songs all the time,” Schroder said.

1. “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat” by Del Water Gap

2. “November Blue” by The Avett Brothers

3. “Off My Mind” by joe p

4. “Barcelona” by Ten Kills the Pack

Schroder said she enjoys this song because she’s traveling abroad to Barcelona next semester.

“It’s kind of fitting,” Schroder said. “I literally play this song over and over again. It’s so pretty.”

Collegian sports editor Luke Vargas introduced Schroder to the song, she said.

5. “Vagabond” by Caamp

6. “Paper News” by Ritt Momney

Schroder said she feels this song is “fitting” as an editor for the Collegian. She also said she enjoys listening to this song while she walks to class.

“The lyrics are awesome,” Schroder said. “I just play it over and over again.”

Schroder said she’s not sure if the song is actually about news or not, but she enjoys it anyway.

7. “God Speed” by Zach Bryan

Schroder said Zach Bryan was her most listened to Spotify artist of the year. She was in the top 0.05% of Bryan’s listeners.

“He’s not that popular,” Schroder said. “But his songs are so good. I’m not even a big country fan.”

Schroder said it was difficult picking a song from Bryan because she likes so many of his songs.

“He just has an incredible voice,” Schroder said. “It makes me want to get into other country artists, but I can’t because I can’t stop listening to him.”

8. “They All Are” by BANNERS

9. “Don’t Say Nothing” by Del Water Gap

Schroder said Del Water Gap is one of her favorite groups she discovered recently.

“The thing I like about them is their lyrics,” Schroder said. “They really tell a story.”

Schroder said the group does a good job at “making you feel something.”

“That’s what I really like when it comes to music,” she said.

10. “All’s Well That Ends” by Rainbow Kitten Surprise

11. “TALES OF DOMINICA” by Lil Nas X

Schroder said she picked “TALES OF DOMINICA” for her playlist because she “loves” Lil Nas X.

“He used to be a guilty pleasure,” Schroder said. “But his new album is incredible.”

Schroder said she used to play his new album in the Collegian office loudly for everyone to hear.

“It was my highlight of the semester when this song came out,” Schroder said. “It was hard to pick a song from this album, but this one takes the cake.”

12. “Silver Lining” by Mt. Joy

13. “Sky Blue Sky” by Wilco

14. “3 Rounds and a Sound” by Blind Pilot

15. “Caroline” by Briston Maroney

Schroder’s playlist can be found here.

